U.S. Open – San Antonio Thursday PM Recap: Jack Collins Wins 800 by 12 Seconds

2020 U.S. OPEN

Tonight at the San Antonio U.S. Open site, Jack Collins, swimming unattached, posted the men’s 800 free top time.

Collins, who started his NCAA career at Indiana then transferred to Texas after two seasons and a gap year, just finished up his time with the Longhorns collegiately last season. He was 8:04.07 tonight in the 800, coming within five seconds of his lifetime best 7:59.28 from the 2019 U.S. Summer Nationals.

It was a blowout win for Collins, who finished more than 12 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher, Texas junior Alex Zettle (8:16.00). City of Richardson Swimming’s Trey Dickey, a Texas A&M commit, broke 8:30 for the first time in his career to take third at 8:19.55, while UVA commit and Billings Aquatic Club swimmer Peter Thompson also got under 8:20 for fourth (8:19.96).

On the women’s side, high school senior Rylie Lopez of Austin Swim Club claimed the 800 free with a time of 9:00.33. She came within five seconds of her lifetime best of 8:55.94.