U.S. Open – Des Moines Thursday PM Recap: McKendree’s Dalu Hits PR 8:05.98

2020 U.S. OPEN

Tonight was a sparse showing at the Des Moines U.S. Open site, with just four women and one man racing the 800 free.

Arkansas senior Peyton Palsha took the women’s race with ease, winning by over ten seconds. Her time of 8:47.65 comes in about a second and a half off of her lifetime best, and it’s right under the OT cut of 8:48.09.

Barrington Swim Club 16-year-old Lilian Reader was 8:57.85 for second place, a second off of her seed time, while her BSC teammate Maggie Graves was fourth in 8:59.03. Sandwiched in between them was Iowa Flyers Swim Club’s Heidi Stalkfleet at 8:58.65, a lifetime best and her first time under nine minutes.

Fabio Dalu, on the men’s side, posted a time of 8:05.98, his first time under 8:10. As a freshman with McKendree University in the 2019-20 NCAA season, the Italian national won the NCAA Division II title in the 1000 free (8:59.50) by over five seconds. That meet was canceled halfway through its run due to the pandemic, but Dalu also posted a 3:50.66 to take fifth in the 400 IM.

Dalu recently competed at an Italian regional championship meet in August, which is where his old best of 8:10.29 is from.