NCAA Cancels Remaining Winter and Spring Champs; DII Swim & Dive Ends Midway

In a move that was looking inevitable as word of major conference basketball tournament cancellations flowed in throughout the week, the NCAA has canceled all remaining championship events for the school year, it announced Thursday.

‘The decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities.”

The 2020 Division I NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships were scheduled to begin March 18 for women and March 25 for men; Division II was set to start on the 18th as well. Division II’s event began Wednesday, March 11, and ended with the announcement on Thursday.

The scoreboard at DII NCAAs read “The Championships have been canceled. Please visit NCAA.com for more information.” Photo credit: Ryan Kauth

Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it would bar spectators – excluding athletes’ families – from championship events. The progression to canceling the events entirely mirrors the response of the National Basketball Association, which briefly just barred fans from attending games in-person before suspending the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert test positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night. 

After the NBA’s unprecedented announcement, Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League followed suit. While conference championship season in swimming concluded last week, major basketball tournaments were ongoing – but the Ivy League pulled the plug on its tournament and all spring athletics Wednesday, with conferences including the Pac-12, Big East and ACC doing the same Thursday.

It was generally the case that it was up to individual schools to decide whether they would allow athletes to travel for winter sports postseason events, but the ACC issued a blanket ban for its athletes earlier on Thursday. 

The announcement will surely conjure debate as to how student-athletes’ eligibility will be affected, which remains to be seen.

SwammerTX

wow. One dumb athlete ruins everything for seniors across all sports

1 hour ago
Swimdude

Yeah dude, how dare you getting sick? You selfish &$!?#@× !!

1 hour ago
Swimmer

This was inevitable regardless of Gobert

1 hour ago
Coachguy

Try to show a little compassion for the thousands effected by this virus. Many people have it worse

1 hour ago
Snarky

Im sure he really wanted to contract the virus. When you see a virus please call me.

58 minutes ago
PhillyMark

Dean must’ve known

1 hour ago
AJW

So… cal-Texas dual meet?

1 hour ago
Regan stan

It wouldn’t even be close

56 minutes ago
Bearly Breathing

As a Cal fan I’d love to see it, but I’ll bet next week’s paycheck it’s not going to happen. At a time when the rest of the sports world is shutting down despite this meaning billions in monetary losses, no sane AD or college president would incur the liability of hosting an indoor athletic event. If just one person attending gets sick down the line, it’s opening them up to any number of lawsuits.

33 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majored in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swam distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Sports Illustrated, Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

