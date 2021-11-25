Wave II Trials Qualifier Aislyn Barnett Commits to Auburn (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aislyn Barnett, a high school junior from Littleton, Colorado, has committed to join Auburn University’s class of 2027. Barnett is primarily a breaststroker who attends Heritage High School and does her club swimming for Aces Swim Club in Denver’s southern suburbs.

Barnett has long been one of the country’s top breaststrokers for her age, having qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials as just a 14 year old in 2019. At last year’s Colorado High School 4A State Championships Barnett won the 100 breast in a lifetime best of 1:02.44. At the club level, Barnett had a massive breakout swim at the 2019 Winter Juniors in the 200 breast, where she dropped a three second lifetime best to win the B final in 2:12.99. She also competed at last summer’s Wave II Olympic Trials in the 200 breast, where she finished 45th.

Barnett’s best SCY and LCM times include:

100 breast SCY: 1:02.44

200 breast SCY: 2:12.99

100 breast LCM: 1:11.75

200 breast LCM: 2:30.48 (Alt. Adjusted 2:29.48)

Barnett projects to make an immediate impact when she arrives in Auburn in the fall of 2023, as her best time in the 200 breast would have scored in the C final of last year’s SEC Championships. She will still have some improvement to make in the 100 breast before she is able to contribute at the conference level, however, as it took 1:01.48 to score at last year’s SEC’s.

Auburn’s breaststroke group is currently led by fifth-year All American Carly Cummings and sophomore Brynn Curtis, who scored in both the 100 and 200 breast at SEC’s and qualified for NCAA’s during her freshman campaign for the Tigers . While Cummings will graduate before Barnett arrives on campus, Curtis and Barnett will overlap for one season.

Barnett’s commitment continues a very strong first recruiting class for Auburn’s first-year head coach Ryan Wochomurka, who returned to his alma mater last spring after spending several seasons as the head coach at the University of Houston. She joins Katie Russell, Crissa Rinard, Lawson Ficken, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart and Wyllo Hanson in Auburn’s class of 2027.

