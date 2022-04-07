U.S. Open Qualifier Michelle Kaner Commits to Auburn Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

U.S. Open qualifier Michelle Kaner from Glenbrook Swim Club has announced her intention to swim at Auburn University as a member of the class of 2027. Kaner is a backstroke specialist who has been a qualifier for the Speedo Winter Junior Championships since she was 14-years-old.

I’m beyond humbled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Auburn University! 💙🧡A huge thank you to my family, coaches, friends and teammates for supporting me throughout this process and getting me to this point. WAR EAGLE!! 🦅 🦅 #WDE

As a freshman, Kaner placed 6th in the 100 backstroke at the 2019 Illinois High School State swimming & diving championships, posting a 56.07 in prelims and a 56.65 in finals, making her one among only two freshman in the top-12 for girls in the 100 backstroke that season in the prestigious Illinois high school state meet. Kaner would not have the opportunity to improve upon that finish in the fall of 2020 as the competition was cancelled due to COVID-19. Kaner would return for the 2021 state championships as a junior and improve upon her freshman performance, notching a 4th-place finish in a time of 56.00.

The Auburn women placed 7th at the 2022 SEC Championships, and based on Kaner’s best times, she should have an immediate impact on the Tiger women’s roster. Kaner’s lifetime best in the 100 backstroke would have ranked her 4th among the Auburn women in the 2021-2022 season, while her 200 backstroke would have ranked her 3rd on the team.

Kaner’s lifetime best in the 200 backstroke would have placed her 22nd in the prelims of the women’s 200 backstroke at the 2022 SEC Championships, while she sits on the bubble of making the ‘C’ finals in the 100 backstroke at the SEC Championships, based on 2022 results.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.22

100 free – 52.23

200 free – 1:52.79

50 back – 26.76r

100 back – 54.42

200 back – 1:56.94

Kaner will be joined in the Auburn class of 2027 by Maggie McGuire, Katie Russell, Crissa Rinard, Lawson Ficken, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart, Wyllo Hanson, and Aislyn Barnett.

