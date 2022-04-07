2022 Canadian Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

THURSDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

Thursday morning’s prelims session at the 2022 Canadian Trials will feature the 50 fly, 100 breast, 200 free, para 50 fly and para 100 free.

Notably, 100 fly champion Maggie McNeil is not entered in the 50 fly. Given MacNeil’s interview with the CBC, wherein she revealed that she will not be racing individually at the 2022 World Championships, the decision not to race the 50 fly makes sense. Additionally, top seed Katerine Savard scratched the race after qualifying for World Championships in the 100 fly last night. Savard will be racing the 200 free this morning.

After a great showing at the U Sports Championships a few weeks ago, Kelsey Wog is set to make her debut in the 100 breast. We’ll be keeping a close eye on the women’s 100 breast today, since Canada is a world class breaststroke leg away from vying for Gold at the World Championships this summer. Sydney Pickrem and Mary-Sophie Harvey, the two Worlds qualifiers in the women’s 200 IM, will also be in the women’s 100 breast today.

After exiting the 100 fly early in prelims yesterday, Penny Oleksiak is still slated to swim the 200 free this morning, where she is the top seed. We received information that Oleksiak planned to get out after a 50 in the 100 fly, though we didn’t receive an explanation of why she planned to do so.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Danny Dorris (CNBO), SB7 – 33.90 Tess Routliffe (UL), SB7 – 36.83 Myriam Soliman (MUST), SB6 – 42.68 Camille Berube (NG), SB6 – 43.28 Jessica Tinney (KYPS), SB4 – 1:12.12 Clemence Pare (SAMAK), SB5 – 1:14.27

MEN’S 50 FLY PARA – PRELIMS:

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – PRELIMS:

World Record – 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom, 2014

Canadian Record – 25.62, Penny Oleksiak , 2017

, 2017 FINA ‘A’ Standard – 26.32

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Kylie Masse (TSC) – 27.01 Kamryn Cannings (UCSC) – 27.26 Hanna Henderson (ESWIM) – 27.57 Ingrid Wilm (CASC) – 27.81 Leila Fack (LOSC) – 27.92 Eva Kovaluk (CAMO) – 27.97 Roxane Lemieux (NN) – 28.10 Teagan Vander Leek (EKSC) – 2813

50 and 100 backstroke champion Kylie Masse notched the top time of the morning in the 50 fly, swimming a 27.01. Ingrid Wilm, who finished in the top 3 in both the women’s 100 back and 50 back, has qualified for this super final as well.

MEN’S 50 FLY – PRELIMS:

World Record – 22.27, Andriy Govorov,2018

Canadian Record – 23.30, Santo Condorelli, 2015

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 23.63

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

Josh Liendo (NYAC) – 23.72 Alexandre Perreault (OTTSC) – 24.70 Dmitriy Lim (UBCT) – 24.76 Yuri Kisil (WS) – 24.88 Gabriel Tejada (OTTSC) – 24.90 Padric McKervill (UVPCS)/Kier Przyswitt (UOFA) – 24.97 – Filip Senc-Samardzic (TSC) – 25.00

Fresh off breaking the Canadian Record in the 100 fly last night, Josh Liendo looked great this morning, speeding to the top time of the heats with a 23.72. Liendo was out in 23.63 in the 100 fly last night, so we can expect a much faster swim tonight.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS:

World Record – 1:04.13, Lilly King, 2017

Canadian Record – 1:05.74, Annamay Pierse, 2009

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:07.43

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

In heat 6, Rachel Nicol and Sophie Angus went head-to-head in a thrilling race, swimming stroke-for-stroke through the final 50. Nicol would get her hands on the wall just 0.07 seconds ahead of Angus, 1:08.13 to 1:08.20. The remaining heats would be won with 1:09s.

Sydney Pickrem, 200 IM champion from night 1, won the final heat this morning, pulling ahead of top-seeded Kelsey Wog in the final meters of the race. Outside of Angus, who bettered her seed time, many swimmers were off this morning. We’ll see if that changes tonight.

Notably, Hannah Brunzell, who swims for Northwestern University in the United States, is a German national, and therefore will be relegated to the ‘B’ final tonight.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – PRELIMS:

World Record – 56.88, Adam Peaty, 2019

Canadian Record – 59.85, Scott Dickens, 2012

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 59.75

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS:

World Record – 1:52.98, Federica Pelligrini, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:54.44, Taylor Ruck, 2018

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:58.66

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 200 FREE – PRELIMS:

World Record – 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann, 2009

Canadian Record – 1:46.40, Brent Hayden, 2008

FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:47.06

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE PARA – PRELIMS

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS:

MEN’S 100 FREE PARA – PRELIMS:

TOP 8 QUALIFIERS: