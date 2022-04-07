Washington and Lee Adds Patrick Murphy for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Patrick Murphy from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has committed to swim at Washington and Lee University beginning in the fall of 2022. He wrote at the time of his commitment in December 2021:

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Washington and Lee University! I want to thank my parents, coaches, teammates, and ultimately God for helping and supporting me in my swimming journey. I cannot wait for the next chapter of my life at W&L! Go Generals!!”

Murphy is a senior at The Dunham School, whom he represented at the 2021 LHSAA Division IV Championship Swim Meet in November. Murphy won all four of his events and helped secure the second-place team finish for the Aqua Tigers. Murphy took home individual crowns in the 200 IM (1:54.54) and 100 breast (57.89) and was a member of the winning 200 medley (25.09 backstroke leadoff) and 400 free (49.14 anchor) relays. He set Division IV records in the 100 breast in prelims (57.82), the 200 IM in finals, and the 200 medley relay, and was named co-Division IV Outstanding Boy Swimmer of the Meet.

Murphy trains year-round with Crawfish Aquatics. In club swimming, he expands his high school repertoire to include mid-distance freestyle and backstroke. He is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 breast and a Futures qualifier in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

200 breast – 2:04.24

100 breast – 57.66

400 IM – 4:02.01

200 IM – 1:54.02

500 free – 4:38.51

200 back – 1:57.88

100 back – 53.02

Murphy’s best 400 IM time would have won the championship title at the 2022 ODAC meet. He would have also been an A finalist in the 200 IM, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

