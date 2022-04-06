Kentucky Secures Verbal Commitment from KHSAA Runner-up Lily DeLong (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lily DeLong from Nicholasville, Kentucky, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky for the 2023-24 school year and beyond.

“I am so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic journey at the University of Kentucky! After being a Wildcat fan my entire life, I couldn’t be more excited to join this amazing team. Thank you to all of my friends, family, teammates, and coaches who have helped me along the way. GO CATS!!💙💙 #bbn”

A junior at West Jessamine High School, DeLong was runner-up in the 100 free (51.12) and won the consolation final of the 100 back (57.63) at the 2022 KHSAA State Swimming & Diving Championships. She does her year-round swimming with Highbridge Aquatics and recently improved her SCY times in five of her top six events at the Kentucky Senior Short Course State Championships. She placed third in the 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back and ninth in the 50 free, 200 back, and 100 fly while notching PBs in the 50/200 free, 100/200 back, and 100 fly. Her best 100 free time comes from the 2021 Ensworth Holiday Classic, where she also earned a lifetime best in the 500 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.93

100 free – 50.82

200 free – 1:52.29

100 back – 56.40

200 back – 2:05.73

100 fly – 56.96

Kentucky women finished 2nd out of 12 teams at the 2022 SEC Championships. The freestyle/backstroke groups, of which DeLong will be a member, were led by upperclassmen (Riley Gaines, Sophie Sorensen, and Caitlin Brooks, to name a few) and will be in regrowth mode when DeLong joins the Wildcats in 2023. It took 22.55/49.17/1:47.50 to score in freestyle and 53.67/1:57.46 to get a second swim in the backstroke at the 2022 conference meet.

Kentucky has also received verbal commitments from Elizabeth Tilt, Cassie Howell, Libby Grether, Lillie Boggs, Madi McGlothen, Megan Hutchins, and Paige Housman for the class of 2027.

