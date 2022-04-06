2022 Canadian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

TUESDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The first finals session of the 2022 Canadian Trials is here, and with it we’ll see finals of the women’s and men’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 IM, plus the para 50 breast and 100 breast.

The field was tight in the women’s 200 IM this morning, with Mary-Sophie Harvey posting the top time with a 2:13.41. Sydney Pickrem and Bailey Andison are the only swimmers in the field who have been under 2:10 in the event before, so we’ll see if they can clinch the World Champs roster spots here tonight.

Kylie Masse wasted no time this morning, swimming the #2 time in the world this year to lead the women’s 100 back. Conversely, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh swam a relaxed looking 4:08 to lead the women’s 400 free this morning, so we’ll be looking for her to get down closer to her 4:02.42 Canadian Record tonight.

