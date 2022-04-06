2022 Canadian Trials: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2022 CANADIAN SWIMMING TRIALS
- April 5th-April 10th, 2022
- Saanich Commonwealth Place, Victoria, BC
The first finals session of the 2022 Canadian Trials is here, and with it we’ll see finals of the women’s and men’s 200 IM, 100 back, and 400 IM, plus the para 50 breast and 100 breast.
The field was tight in the women’s 200 IM this morning, with Mary-Sophie Harvey posting the top time with a 2:13.41. Sydney Pickrem and Bailey Andison are the only swimmers in the field who have been under 2:10 in the event before, so we’ll see if they can clinch the World Champs roster spots here tonight.
Kylie Masse wasted no time this morning, swimming the #2 time in the world this year to lead the women’s 100 back. Conversely, 15-year-old Summer McIntosh swam a relaxed looking 4:08 to lead the women’s 400 free this morning, so we’ll be looking for her to get down closer to her 4:02.42 Canadian Record tonight.
WOMEN’S 50 BREAST PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
MEN’S 50 BREAST PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
MEN’S 100 BREAST PARA – FINALS:
Podium:
WOMEN’S 200 IM – FINALS
- World Record – 2:06.12, Katinka Hosszu, 2015
- Canadian Record – 2:08.61, Sydney Pickrem, 2019
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 2:12.98
Podium:
MEN’S 200 IM – FINALS:
- World Record – 1:54.00, Ryan Lochte, 2011
- Canadian Record – 1:58.07, Finlay Knox, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:59.76
Podium:
WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS:
- World Record – 57.45, Kaylee McKeown, 2021
- Canadian Record – 57.70, Kylie Masse, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 1:00.59
Podium:
MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS:
- World Record – 51.85, Ryan Murphy, 2016
- Canadian Record – 53.35, Markus Thormeyer, 2019
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 54.03
Podium:
WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 3:56.46, Katie Ledecky, 2016
- Canadian Record – 4:02.42, Summer McIntosh, 2021
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 4:10.57
Podium:
MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS:
- World Record – 3:40.07, Paul Biedermann, 2009
- Canadian Record – 3:43.46, Ryan Cochrane, 2014
- FINA ‘A’ Standard – 3:48.15
Podium:
I can’t get the CBC stream to play. 😠
Canada VPN works. Are u using one?
Yes, which one are you using?
The app “VPN – Super Unlimited Proxy” and it has a key as its logo.
History is about to be written.
First 15 year old girl under 4 minutes in the 400 free?
Can’t wait !! 😎😎
Her best time is CLEAR of the field. I would be surprised if she was within a second or two of it, she doesn’t need a best time to qualify or come close to winning.
Hope this gets proven wrong though, love seeing fast swimming.
I have no idea why anyone would unlike your post. You’re right on. It’ll be a WR any day now for her in this event.. Can’t say it’ll be tonight, but I wouldn’t be surprised. Nothing surprises me anymore with her.
If not here, she’ll have a couple of more opportunities at Worlds or CW before she turns 16.