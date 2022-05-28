Olympic Trials Wave I Qualifier Evan Keogh Gives Verbal to Florida

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evan Keogh, an Olympic Trials Wave I qualifier in the 200 back, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at the University of Florida. A junior from Sarasota, Florida, Keogh swims for Sarasota High School and competes at the club level with the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team. He will be joining the Gators for the 2023-2024 season.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Florida. I want to thank my coaches, family, and friends for making this possible. Go Gators

Keogh is a versatile swimmer who competes in a variety of strokes and distances. He holds Summer Junior Nationals qualifying times in the 100 back, 200 back, 200 fly (SCY) and the 100 fly and 200 IM (LCM). Keogh also excels at a variety of events, having qualified for meets such as Winter Juniors, Winter US Open, and even the Olympic Trials Wave I.

Best SCY times:

1000 free- 9:17.81

1650 free- 15:36.90

200 fly- 1:47.70

100 back- 49.14

200 back- 1:46.78

200 IM- 1:50.72

400 IM- 3:58.52

Keogh competed at the FHSAA Class 4A State Championship last November. There, he earned a 3rd-place finish in the 200 IM with a 1:50.22, a new personal best. Before State, Keogh’s best time was 1:53.32 from December of 2020. In prelims, he dropped nearly three seconds to go a 1:50.48, then shaved off another .26 seconds in finals.

He also competed in the 100 back, finishing 6th in 50.14. A few months later, in March, Keogh swam this event again at the 2022 FL Swimming Spring Senior Champs. There, he clocked a new personal best of 49.14.

Keogh was also an important part of Sarasota’s 200 medley and 400 free relay teams at the Florida 4A State meet. The relays placed 4th and 2nd respectively, with Keogh leading off both. His 50 backstroke in the medley was 24.43 seconds, and his 100 free was a 46.99.

Last summer, Keogh competed at the Olympic Trials Wave I meet in the 200-meter back. He placed 28th with a 2:05.13, a little over two seconds slower than his best. A few months later at Speedo Winter Junior Nationals, his highest finish was 16th in the 200 fly.

When he gets to UF in 2023, Keogh’s versatility will be an asset to the Gators as he will be able to fill in various gaps the team might have. If he can continue to improve in short course over the next year the way he has in long course, Keogh will be even more valuable to the Gators.

Keogh will be joining a very fast incoming class in 2023. Florida has already received a number of verbals from junior recruits, including the No. 4 recruit of 2023 Scotty Buff, No. 8 Johnny Marshall, and No. 13 Josh Parent.

