Dylan Reher from Trinity Prep Aquatics Commits to Washington & Lee

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Dylan Reher, a freestyler from Orlando, has announced his commitment to Washington & Lee University. He is a graduate of Trinity Preparatory School, and will join the Generals for the 2022-2023 season.

I am beyond thrilled to have an opportunity to continue my swimming career while attending a top academic institution like W&L. I fell in love with the campus on my visit and the team made me feel like part of the family immediately. I would like to thank my family, my teammates, and give a special thanks to all my coaches and trainers throughout my middle and high school years. Thank you all for pushing me to my limits. I’m looking forward to a fantastic end to my high school chapter and an even better beginning to my next chapter with the Generals swim team.

I look forward to a lifetime of swimming and cannot wait to see what swimming at the collegiate level brings.

Reher originally swam for Naperville Central High School and the Maverick Swim Club in Naperville, Illinois. His family relocated to Orlando for his junior year, in search of a better place for him to develop in the pool and the classroom. There, Reher studied at Trinity Preparatory School in Winter Park and swam for Trinity Prep Aquatics.

Reher mostly specializes in freestyle, but has also expanded to the backstroke events more recently. At the 2021 FHSAA 1A State Championships, he swam the 200 free and 100 back, finishing 15th and 12th, respectively. He regularly competes in the freestyle events between 50 and 500 yards, with occasional longer distance performances as well.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.50

100 free- 46.66

200 free- 1:42.67

500 free- 4:40.76

100 back- 52.37

In November of 2021, Reher swam at Trinity Prep Aquatics’s RAFC Almost Turkey Invitational, where he set several new personal bests. In the 50 free, his finals time of 21.55 was over three-quarters of a second faster than his previous best of 22.33. A few months later, he lowered that mark by another .05, clocking a 21.50 at the 2022 GA Arena Spring Classic.

At the 2021 RAFC Invitational, Reher also set personal bests in the 100 free, 200 free, 500 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM. In the 500, he dropped exactly 8 seconds to lower his personal best from 4:48.76 to 4:40.76.

Reher hasn’t competed in the longer distance freestyle events in over two years. His personal bests in the 1000 (10:09.04) and 1650 (16.52.19) freestyles are both from March of 2020. If he chooses to swim them again at some point, the drops he’s made in his shorter events over the last couple years indicate a great potential for improvement.

A private liberal arts college in Lexington, Virginia, Washington & Lee has a Division III swim program. They are members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). At the 2022 Conference Championships, WL finished first out of the 13 teams in the conference. Winning 14 out of 19 events, WL scored a total of 934 points. Second place was Roanoke College with 744.

With his best times, Reher fits into the top five at ODAC Championships, based on last year’s results. He will join several other freshman recruits in Lexington next fall, including Patrick Murphy from Louisiana and Harrison Cerone of Maryland.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.