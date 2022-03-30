Maggie McGuire Continues Family Swimming Legacy, Commits to Auburn for 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in California, Maggie McGuire has announced that she will be heading across the country in the fall of 2023 to swim for head coach Ryan Wochomurka at Auburn University. Currently, McGuire is in her junior year at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and swims club with the SoCal Aquatics Association. McGuire comes from a family of athletes. Her mom, Kristy, swam collegiately at UCLA and represented the United States at the 1995 Pan American Games. There, she earned a silver medal in the 100 back behind teammate Barbara Bedford. Her dad also competed as a professional athlete, spending 5 years in the MLB.

McGuire has started off 2022 strong, posting numerous best times while competing at the Sectionals meet in Carlsbad at the beginning of this month. There, her highest finish came in the 500 free, where she touched in a personal best of 4:53.32. She also added new best times in the 100 back (54.56), 200 fly (2:03.02), and 100 free (52.63).

Last summer, while racing in the long course pool, she claimed gold in the 100 back at the Futures Championship in Santa Clara. After qualifying second in prelims in 1:04.25, she dropped a tenth of a second during finals to finish first in 1:04.16. She also added a 7th place finish in the 200 back (2:20.17) and 14th place finish in the 200 free (2:06.38).

Top SCY Times

100 free – 52.63

200 free – 1:49.62

500 free – 4:53.32

100 back – 54.56

200 back – 1:56.96

200 IM – 2:05.12

400 IM – 4:36.27

The Auburn women have seen a rapid turnaround in Wochomurka’s first year at the helm. After not qualifying any relays for the the 2021 NCAA Championships, the program qualified five for the meet in 2022. The team also climbed the rankings in the SEC, jumping from a 9th place finish at the 2021 SEC Championships to take 7th this year.

The team’s backstroke group was very young this season, with the program’s top finishers in both distances being underclassmen this season. The team was led by Meghan Lee, a sophomore, who was an A-finalist in the 100 back and B-finalist in the 200 back at the SEC Championships. Lee was followed closely by freshman Ellie Waldrep, who finished in the B-final of both events. Both athletes will still be on the team when McGuire arrives on campus in 2023.

With a year and a half left to improve before she joins the team, McGuire’s times would already make an impact on the Auburn roster. She would have been the third fastest performer for the team in 2022 in the 200 back, and would have ranked in the top-10 of both the 100 back and 200 free. Her time in the 200 back would have been fastest enough to qualify for the C-final at the 2022 SEC Championships.

McGuire will be joined in the Auburn class of 2027 by Katie Russell, Crissa Rinard, Lawson Ficken, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart, Wyllo Hanson, and Aislyn Barnett.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.