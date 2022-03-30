UConn Adds 2023 Commitment from Michigan HS State Finalist Emma May

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A multiple-time Michigan High School Swimming and Diving state finalist, Emma May of Ann Arbor, Michigan has announced that she will be becoming a Husky in 2023, committing to swim at the University of Connecticut. May currently swim with Club Wolverine, as well as for Mercy Catholic High School.

During May’s freshman and sophomore years, she qualified for finals at the MHSAA Girls Division 1 Swimming and Diving State Championships. As a freshman in 2019, she earned a second swim in the 100 breast, touching in 1:06.71 to take 16th. She repeated as the 16th place finisher in the event as a sophomore, stopping the clock at 1:06.78. She also took 16th in the 100 fly in 1:00.16.

May has been off to a strong start in 2022, swimming to nearly all lifetime bests at the 2022 Michigan Ultra Championship meet earlier this month. Her top finishes came in the breaststroke events, where she took 2nd in the 100 (1:03.24) and 4th in the 200 (2:18.23). She also added new bests in the 200 free (1:55.25) and 200 IM (2:08.45).

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 58.49

200 fly – 2:12.22

100 breast – 1:03.24

200 breast – 2:18.23

200 free – 1:55.25

200 IM – 2:08.85

UConn just finished it’s first full season as a member of the Big East Conference, taking 2nd to Villanova at the 2022 Big East Swimming and Diving Championships. The Husky women were dominant in the breaststroke events, claiming first and second in both. The top spot in both events went to senior Katelyn Walsh, while sophomore Angela Gambardella claimed the silvers. While Walsh will have graduated prior to May’s arrival on campus, Gambardella will be in her senior year in the fall of 2023. May’s best times would have ranked her right behind Gambardella this season on the school’s roster. They would also have been good enough to qualify for the A-finals at the Big East Conference Championships.

UConn’s freshman class of 2022 also features a strong breaststroke group that includes Alexis Martino and Paige Spencer. Both girls are sitting just above 1:04.0 in the 100 breast heading into their freshman season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.