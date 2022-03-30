2022 SCY YMCA Nationals: 16-Year-Old Anna Moesch Turns in 1:45 Prelims 200 Free

2022 Short Course YMCA Nationals

March 28 – April 1, 2022

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

SCY (25 yards)

This morning’s prelims session at the 2022 SC YMCA Nationals featured the 100 back, 400 IM, 200 free, and 200 medley relay. Greater Somerset County Y 16-year-old Anna Moesch swam her first individual event of the meet this morning, posting the top prelims time in the women’s 200 free with a 1:45.88. The swim came in just off her personal best of 1:45.74, which she swam in December of 2021. Moesch has been swimming exceptionally on relays so far this week, having split a 47.02 anchoring the 400 medley relay last night. Greate Somerset also took the 2nd seed for finals tonight, with 18-year-old Catherine Meisner clocking a 1:47.17. That swim was just off Meisner’s best of 1:46.99.

Greater Somerset County also picked up a top seed for tonight in the women’s 400 IM, where 16-year-old Emily Thompson swam a 4:16.22 to post the top time of the morning by 1.31 seconds. The swim was well off Thompson’s personal best of 4:11.51. Given she swam a personal best in the 100 fly yesterday by half a second, it seems she may have cruising prelims a bit this morning, so we’ll keep an eye out for a potentially much faster swim tonight.

15-year-old Thomas Heilman out of Piedmont Family Y posted the top time of the morning in the men’s 400 IM, swimming a 3:56.86. Like Thompson, Heilman’s swim this morning was well off his personal best of 3:51.46, which he swam in January. Heilman was a bit off in his 100 fly yesterday, but he’s already swum a personal best in the 50 free and he swam very well on the medley relay last night, so we’ll see how much faster he can be tonight.

West Branch 18-year-old Tommy Janton led prelims of the men’s 100 back with a 47.65, touching just off his career best of 47.31. Coming in behind him was Cumberland Y’s Daniel Diehl, swimming a 47.89. Diehl was competing at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Buffalo last weekend, where he broke the 15-16 boys NAG in the LCM 100 back. His time of 53.59 also ranks him 5th in the world this year in the event, so we’ll see what he’s got in store for us tonight.

Diehl would go on to also grab a 2nd-place finish in the 200 free this morning, swimming a 1:37.66. It appears Diehl cruised that race, as his personal best stands at 1:33.68. Lynchburg Y’s Brendan Whitfield clocked the top swim of the morning, swimming a 1:36.93 to dip under 1:37 for the first time in his career.

Phoenixville Y’s Anya Mostek swam a 53.23 to take the top seed for tonight’s final in the women’s 100 back. The swim comes in just 0.03 second off her personal best, and she led the field by half a second this morning.

Top 10 Team Scores Through Tuesday

COMBINED

Piedmont Family Y – 269 York Y – 213 Schroeder Y – 173 Greater Spartanburg Y – 164 Greater Monmouth Y – 157.5 Greater Somerset County Y – 156 Lakeland Hills Family Y – 131 Champaign County Y – 120 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 118 Triangle Area Y – 107

WOMEN

Greater Somerset County Y – 136 Greater Spartanburg Y – 114 Piedmont Family Y – 113 York Y – 111 Schroeder Y – 109 Fanwood Scotch Plains Y – 88 Upper Main Line Y – 73 Greater Monmouth Y – 62 Champaign County Y – 48 Boyertown Area Y – 38

MEN