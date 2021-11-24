Distance Ace Katie Russell (2023) Makes Verbal Pledge to Auburn

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Katie Russell from Glen Allen, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Auburn University for 2023-24.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Auburn University! I wanted to thank my family, friends, and coaches for getting me where I am today! I can’t wait to spend my college career on the plains! WAR EAGLE🦅”

Russell swims for J.R. Tucker High School and NOVA of Virginia. She specializes in distance freestyle and made our “Best of the Rest” section on the Way Too Early list of high school recruits from the class of 2023. She is a Winter Juniors-or-faster qualifier in the 1000/1650 free and 400 IM. Many of her best times come from March 2021 when she competed at the NCSA Spring Championships and the Virginia Swimming LSC Short Course Championships. At the former, she notched PBs in the 500/1650 free, 200 breast, and 400 IM, placing 3rd in the 1000 free, 4th in the mile, 13th in the 500 free, 18th in the 400 IM, and 28th in the 200 breast. In the latter, she was top-8 in the 1000/1650 free and 400 IM and she picked up a PB in the 1000.

This summer, she competed at Speedo Summer Championships-East and picked up new PBs in the LCM 800 free and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:39.49

1000 free – 9:55.09

500 free – 4:57.36

400 IM – 4:22.09

200 breast – 2:19.88

Russell will join the Tigers with fellow class of 2027 verbal commits Carissa Rinard, Lawson Ficken, Morgan Carteaux, Olivia Dinehart, and Wyllo Hanson. Her best 1650 time would have scored at 2021 SECs. It took 4:49.09 in the 500 free and 4:15.94 in the 400 IM to get a second swim.

