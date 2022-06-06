NC High School Record-holder Jerry Fox to Remain in Raleigh to Swim at NCSU

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Jerry Fox made a verbal commitment in February to remain in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina, to swim for the North Carolina State University Wolfpack in the class of 2027.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at NC State! Thank you to my friends, family, and coaches who helped me get here! #gopack ♦️🐺”

Fox attends Cary Academy and swims year-round with TAC Titans. We recognized him as one of the best sprint freestylers in the class in the “Best of the Rest” section of our list of top-20 recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Fox won the 50 free by nearly a second (20.48) and the 100 free and the 100 free by almost 1.5 seconds (45.29) at the 2022 North Carolina Independent Schools Division 1 State Championship. He also anchored the runner-up 4×50 free (20.52) and 4×100 free (44.32) relays, helping Cary Academy finish in second place overall. He had set North Carolina Independent Schools state records in the 50/100 (with 20.38/44.80) at conference championships the week before States.

A month later, in March, Fox clocked lifetime bests in the 50/100/200 free at Cary Sectionals. He won the 50, placed 3rd in the 100, and came in 5th in the 200. He also kicked off the 2022 long course season this spring with new PBs in the LCM 100 free (51.30) at International Team Trials and the 50/200 free (23.40/1:56.06) at TAC Spring Invitational.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 20.21

100 free – 43.94

200 free – 1:37.05

Fox will join NCSU’s very stacked class of 2027 with #9 Hudson Williams, #13 Chase Mueller, Mitchell Ledford (honorable mention), Will Heck (honorable mention), Henry Lee, J.R. Taylor, and Sam Flack. He’ll have the opportunity to train with one of the best sprint groups in the nation when he suits up for the Wolfpack. It took 19.81/43.79/ 1:35.74 to score in the short-range freestyle events at 2022 ACC Championships.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

