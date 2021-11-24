NCHSAA 4A State Champ J.R. Taylor Announces Verbal Commitment to Wolfpack

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Raleigh, North Carolina’s J.R. Taylor (John Reese Taylor) has announced his intention to swim for the in-state North Carolina State University Wolfpack beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at North Carolina State University! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and especially my teammates💜! Go Pack 🐺♦️”

Taylor is a junior at Broughton High School. He swims year-round for YMCA of the Triangle Area Swim Team and specializes in breaststroke and IM. He won the 100 breast (56.38) and placed third in the 200 IM (1:52.44) at the 2021 North Carolina High School 4A State Championships. He achieved all his best times at the end of March at the YMCA Virtual Swim Festival, coming in 17th in the 100 breast (55.08) and 200 breast (2:00.17) and 12th in the 400 IM (3:58.22).

This summer, Taylor improved his PBs in the LCM 100 breast (1:03.85) and 200 breast (2:21.21) at the TAC Spring Invitational, and in the 200 IM (2:11.12) at Speedo Summer Championships-East.

We named Taylor to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 55.08

200 breast – 2:00.17

200 IM – 1:51.75

400 IM – 3:58.22

Taylor will suit up for the Wolfpack with fellow class of 2027 verbal commits Mitchell Ledford, Will Heck, Hudson Williams, Henry Lee, and Sam Flack.

