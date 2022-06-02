Summer Juniors Qualifier Alex Ochsenbein to Stay Home, Commits to UK

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Ochsenbein, a junior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, will stay close to home for college, committing to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2027. Ochsenbein is a Lexington native who does his club swimming for Kentucky Aquatics, which is the club team based out of the university.

Ochsenbein’s lifetime bests include:

100 breast: 55.17

200 breast: 2:01.18

200 IM: 1:51.51

100 free: 46.67

200 free: 1:42.52

Ochsenbein is primarily a breaststroker and IMer and is a summer juniors qualifier in the 100 and 200 breast. At the KHSAA State Championships in February, Ochsenbein was the runner-up in the 100 breast, while also qualifying for the A final in the 200 free. Many of Ochsenbein’s lifetime bests came at the 2022 Southern Premier meet in March, one of the most competitive club meets in the country each spring. At that meet, Ochsenbein qualified for the B final in the 100 breast, 200 breast and 200 IM.

He will join a Kentucky Wildcat men’s program that will be looking to climb the ladder in the extremely competitive SEC. While Kentucky’s women’s program has soared to new heights, including a 2021 SEC title, under head coach Lars Jorgenson, the men finished 8th out of 10 teams at this year’s SECs.

Ochsenbein will help fill a need for the Wildcats, as Kentucky had no scorers in the 100 breast at last year’s SECs, while senior Kyle Barker was Kentucky’s only scorer in the 200 breast, finishing in the B final. With a year of high school left, Ochsenbein has some improvements to make before he can be ready to score at SECs. It took a 54.58 to qualify for the C final of the 100 breast and a 1:58.13 in the 200 breast to score at this year’s SECs.

Ochsenbein joins Isaac Fleig, AJ Abram, Lance Johnson and Joshua Fisher as public commits in Kentucky’s class of 2027.

