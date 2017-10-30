496 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our big swimming family! Go here to see 1183 Swim Jobs.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP LEVEL COACH

The team began in 1983 as the “Capitol East Blue Waves” Swim team. Its nucleus at the time consisted of five families whose children were in learn-to-swim classes at Capitol East Natatorium. The DC Wave Swim Team, competing as the DC Department of Parks & Recreation Swim Team, is now the District of Columbia’s only nationally competitive public youth swim team. The DC Wave Swim Team is a year round competitive swimming program, with swimmers ranging in age from 5-18 years old. The team competes both locally and nationally within Potomac Valley Swimming and USA Swimming. Our coaching staff consists of USA Swimming and ASCA certified professionals that impart the values of teamwork, responsibility, respect, and strong work ethic to our athletes.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR- PART TIME

The Gateway Region YMCA (formally known as the (YMCA of Greater St. Louis) was founded on October 13, 1853, at the 2nd Baptist Church by 23 young men. Since then, the Y has been one of the leading health and human service organizations in St. Louis. Beginning with three rented rooms in the Mercantile Library, and growing as St. Louis grew, the Y now delivers programs and services at 400 program sites throughout seven Missouri counties in the Greater St. Louis area.

LIFEGUARD- PART TIME

The Gateway Region YMCA (formally known as the (YMCA of Greater St. Louis) was founded on October 13, 1853, at the 2nd Baptist Church by 23 young men. Since then, the Y has been one of the leading health and human service organizations in St. Louis. Beginning with three rented rooms in the Mercantile Library, and growing as St. Louis grew, the Y now delivers programs and services at 400 program sites throughout seven Missouri counties in the Greater St. Louis area.

HEAD SITE COACH AND ASSISTANT SITE COACH POSITIONS AVAILABLE

Since 1974, FBST has been providing quality swim service to the local Northern Virginia Area. We are an inclusive team that emphasizes technique first and foremost. We have had swimmers attend colleges at all levels for swimming. We are very well represented in the area high schools and summer leagues. We operate our of the Fairfax County Recreation Centers and offer a wide variety of options for our swimmers. The Washington, DC Metro area is an amazing place to call home.

AQUATIC EXERCISE INSTRUCTOR

NL Aquatic Center is a brand new state of the art facility. Under the guidance of USA Swimming and consulted on by our coaching staff, the NL Aquatic Center facility was designed and developed specifically to meet the needs of the South Jersey and Greater Philadelphia swim communities. When developing the new facility, our goal was to find where other aquatic facilities fell short and to find ways to drastically improve on those noted shortcomings. Because of our focus on the needs of the local swimming community, and our dedication to fulfilling those needs, we were able create the premier center to meet all of the competitive, therapeutic and recreational aquatic needs of the community.

EMAC FULL-TIME HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

EMAC is a USA Swimming program based out of Emmaus, PA with a storied past. We are at the beginning of a growth cycle, having committed to re-exciting the base of our membership. Our goals are big. We want to establish a program that will be nationally recognized and among one of the best programs on the East Coast. In the fall, we grew from 139 swimmers to 195 swimmers. We are at the beginning of a process that includes exciting the base, restoring traditions, and forging new paths.

SWIM COACH & INSTRUCTOR

PIPELINE SWIMMING: From Start to Finish – that’s what is important. We believe that “Swimming Fast & Having Fun” is our team philosophy. PIPELINE SWIMMING is dedicated to helping every athlete reach their full potential. By giving each athlete stroke instruction and encouragement at every practice and each competition, we are instilling the belief that they can be a champion at whatever level they desire. Our goal is for our athletes to become successful and positive contributors to their community and ultimately their future.

ASSISTANT GROUP COACH

The Assistant Group Coach – Part Time oversees the development and progression of swimmers at LAC by helping to execute daily workouts through a fun, challenging, and nurturing learning environment. The Assistant Group Coach – Part Time actively communicates with the swimmers and their parents. All Assistant Group Coach – Part Time employees will work within the LAC team structure, embrace the LAC curriculum, abide by the LAC policies and procedures, and work with other coaches to support the LAC vision, strategies, and values which include the following: Teamwork, Commitment, Integrity, Development, Leadership and Excellence.

WVU-TECH ASSISTANT COACH

Assist the head coach in managing all aspects of a NAIA Division I or NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Swim Program.

Coach in area assigned by the head coach.

Assist in evaluating talent in current and prospective student-athletes and recruiting quality student-athletes that meet established criteria.

Assist in organizing team meetings, student halls, and workouts, strength and conditioning program, etc.

TYR SEEKS SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotion Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

LIFEGUARDS, SWIM INSTRUCTORS, ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACHES

The YMCA of Greater Brandywine is an association of eight YMCAs across Chester County that offer life-changing programs for children, families, adults and seniors. Guided by our mission and cause to strengthen the foundations of our community, we are committed to helping kids develop values and confidence; engaging individuals in activities that improve their health; and uniting our community members in support of one another. Funds raised through our Annual Campaign go directly back to our neighbors through financial assistance and subsidized programming.

PART TIME MASTERS ASSISTANT COACH

We are looking to hire a Part Time Assistant Swim Coach to work with our US Masters swimmers. We have over 200 individuals, ranging in ages from 18 to 80, who practice at our two locations. The Aquatics Department at Asphalt Green plays a key role in supporting the organization’s mission of “sports and fitness for a lifetime” for people of all ages and abilities. Job requirements include coaching experience and a history of competitive swimming.

TYR SPORT PRODUCT TESTER/ANALYST – PART-TIME

TYR Sport’s Product Tester/ Analyst will represent the voice of the athlete by informing and inspiring TYR’s product creation team throughout the life cycle of product development. In addition to using, testing and reporting on product viability, the Product Tester / Analyst will build relationships with athletes to gain further product insight.

SINGAPORE NATIONAL DIVING HEAD COACH

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) is the National Sports Association governing aquatic sports in Singapore. These include five key disciplines – diving, open water swimming, swimming, synchronised swimming and water polo.

CHAMPIONSHIP GROUP COACH

Solna Sunbyberg Simsällskap (SS04) is a swimming club based out of Stockholm, Sweden. SS04 is currently hosting 2,000 members with a constant, healthy growth over the past several years. Our club is comprised of a ”learn-to-swim program”, a technique-school, our competitive swimming system, and even a solid masters program. Our club is currently searching for a new coach for the club’s highest group as our current coach is moving to the USA to pursue a coaching job within the NCAA college system.

LONG BEACH POLYTECHNIC HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING- ASSISTANT COACH

Our high school facility is a 10-lanes 25-yard indoor complex. We go one practice a day, which is either morning or afternoon, depending on the girl’s team schedule. Our program has been improving in the last five seasons and in addition, have strong academic student-athletes. We were a Gold Scholar Team for NISCA with a 4.0 and went undefeated in the Moore League in over 50 years.

AGE GROUP HEAD COACH – TEAM VELOCITY

Team Velocity is committed to inspiring student athletes to achieve measurable success in sport and development of character through defined expectations of conduct, work ethic, and accountability.

GERMANTOWN ATHLETIC CLUB SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

Located near the Mississippi River along the historic trails of the Chickasaw Indians, Germantown offers residents a safe, attractive and energetic community. The City of Germantown, its elected officials and its employees stand ready to provide assistance and quality services are fully committed to making Germantown a great place to live.

ARENA SEEKS TEAM MARKETING LIAISON – PACIFIC NORTHWEST TERRITORY

Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. For over 40 years Arena has equipped the world’s leading swimmers and lovers of watersports with racing, training, and leisure swimwear and accessories built on a foundation of in-depth research, technical know-how, and an unyielding commitment to quality. With U.S. headquarters in Portland, Ore., Arena is the exclusive outfitter of the U.S. National Team, and a proud partner of USA Swimming. www.arenausa.com.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Charter Oak Aquatic Club is a community dedicated to maintaining a positive, structured and balanced environment as it supports its athlete members in the pursuit of excellence in the sport of swimming. Oak is dedicated to the development of competitive swimmers through quality coaching. We are a team of 70-90 swimmers of varying ages and abilities with the resources to emphasize individual instruction while providing each swimmer with the positive support and environment necessary to reach his/her full potential as a swimmer and a person. Additionally, there is a clear focus on stroke technique and pre- and post-race strategy and discussion.

FULL TIME HEAD COACH – HEARTLAND AQUATICS

Heartland Aquatics (HLA) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit swim club in Lincoln, Nebraska, and is seeking an experienced, energetic, dynamic, motivated leader to serve as Head Coach of our growing USA swim team. HLA’s current membership is comprised of over 100 year-round athletes, spanning all competitive levels from novice to Junior National qualifiers. HLA’s mission is to develop swimmers to their fullest capabilities and, in the process, teach life balance, citizenship, and dedication to the rewarding sport of competitive swimming. HLA is a financially stable, growing club, and we have a supportive parent-run board that prides itself on its dedication to the development, support and advancement of our entire coaching staff and the success of our young athletes.

HEAD COACH US AND MS – THE SHIPLEY SCHOOL- BRYN MAWR, PA

The US and MS Swim Coach will be responsible for management of the scholastic swim program at The Shipley School working with all constituencies identifying developmental needs to enhance our program. Shipley practices daily at Bryn Mawr College’s pool and is a member of the Friends Schools League.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. ***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

TIGER SHARKS SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

Responsible for assisting the Head Swim Team Coach with the operation of the Tiger Shark swim team, including practices and swim meets. Also assists with team communication and various clerical tasks such as website maintenance, swim meet paperwork and volunteer coordination.

ASSISTANT COACH – ASHLAND UNIVERSITY

Ashland University is seeking applications for the position of Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach. The assistant swimming and diving coach is required to recruit off campus and be involved with on-campus visits. This position will assist the head coach in developing the overall recruiting plan. The assistant swimming and diving coach assists the head coach in monitoring academic progress of all student-athletes on the team and working with various constituencies across campus to ensure that student-athletes receive the proper academic counseling and assistance. This position reports to the head swimming and diving coach and the athletic director and could include other duties including event management and representing the athletic department at various functions.

AGE GROUP AND SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

Lake Country Swim Team, Hartland, Wisconsin, is seeking an hourly and/or full time assistant coach for both our senior and age group programs. Ideal candidate is enthusiastic, engaging, a strong communicator and team player. Responsibilities will include assisting and substituting for lead coaches as needed with potential assignment as group lead coach. Pay and responsibilities are dependent on candidate’s experience and skill set. Dryland strength and conditioning experience is a plus. Candidates must possess, or be able to acquire USA Coaching Certification. Start date is as soon as possible.

AQUATICS COORDINATOR

In accordance with the Christian principles of the YMCA, the incumbent will provide leadership to the Aquatics Program and staff members. He/she will exemplify the “Y” values of caring, honesty, respect, responsibility, and faith in all aspects of the position. He/she will follow all guidelines as established in the YMCA Aquatic Program Model.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. ***Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

HEAD COACH – HEART OF TEXAS AQUATICS TEAM

Heart of Texas Aquatics Team (HEAT), serving the Waco and surrounding communities of Central Texas, is seeking a dynamic, motivating, experienced Head Coach, to lead our year-round competitive swim program. The team currently trains at the Family YMCA, and consists of 65+ swimmers from beginning level age-group swimmers to swimmers who compete at State Championships, Sectionals, Jr. Nationals, and National Championships. HEAT is a 501©(3) non-profit organization supported by a parent run volunteer Board of Directors.

AQUATICS POOL MANAGER (FULL TIME POSITION)

Asphalt Green is looking to hire an individual with strong experience in pool and lifeguard management combined with demonstrated organizational, communication and public relationship skills. This is a working supervisory position requiring weekend and holiday work. The set work schedule is Tuesday through Saturday.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Carter Center Aquatics Swim Team (CCA), located in Roanoke, VA, is seeking applicants for a Head Age Group Coach. The Roanoke Valley is uniquely nestled among the Blue Ridge Mountains in southwestern Virginia. An outdoor paradise (hiking, biking, boating, etc), Roanoke is located within three hours of Charlotte, Richmond, and Washington DC.

AQUATICS PROGRAM COORDINATOR

Plans, organizes, and implements aquatic programs for children, teen and adult activities; develops, plans and organizes special and holiday aquatic events; manages aquatic programs and evaluates services; plans and directs age appropriate, aquatics programs for special populations including senior adults and individuals with disabilities; works directly with individuals participating in programs. Includes soliciting sponsorship funds for particular events; prepares materials relating to programs and special events.

PELICANS HEAD COACH

Creates a positive Team environment that fosters learning and fun. Works with facility to create meet schedules annually, as well as practice groups and schedules. Develop and improve technical and physical skills of swimming in each participant. Create and implement dryland training program. Plan & lead daily practices for assigned groups. Cautions swimmers regarding unsafe practices and safety hazards; enforces and adheres to pool rules and regulations.

BAAC/FULL-TIME AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

Bel Air Athletic Club Swim Team is searching for a talented & motivated individual to assist in our journey to the next level of success. Our team of just over 100 swimmers, is located north of Baltimore in a large family-oriented fitness club. We have two 6-lane 25-yard pools and a smaller instructional pool. Our team is institution owned and run by the coaches to provide opportunities for swimmers of all levels.

SWIM COACH

We are seeking a dynamic, passionate, and capable individual to join our award-winning team as a full-time Swim Coach. At GCPRT, we are all about building community through our people, parks, & programs – and this position provides great opportunity and meaningful work in an outstanding environment.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS SWIM COACHES FOR SAN DIEGO, CA AND ISLAMORADA, FL

The Race Club, with locations in the amazing tropical paradise of Islamorada in the Florida Keys and in Coronado, a beautiful island in San Diego, is hiring for staff coaching positions ranging from 3 month internships to Senior Staff and Site Directors for experienced, professional coaches and everything in between. Currently we are looking to hire coaches based in San Diego, CA.

BOYS AND GIRLS V HEAD SWIM COACH AT ST. ANDREW’S SCHOOL

St. Andrew’s is looking for a head swim coach for the 2017-2018 winter season, officially beginning November 10, lasting until the end of February 2018. The candidate should have coaching experience with high school students ranging from beginning swimmers to those looking to compete collegiately. A head coach would need to plan effective practices for the whole range of swimmers, help coordinate and host meets at the St. Andrew’s pool, and manage team logistics like equipment and swimwear. We’re looking for someone who can inspire, who believes in student-athletes, who can work with other coaches, who can teach positively and effectively, who understands the joys and purpose of high school athletics, and who honors students for the evolving people that they are.

TRINITY COLLEGE – ASSISTANT SWIMMING COACH

Trinity College in Hartford CT, an NCAA Division III, liberal arts and science college in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC), is seeking to fill a full time assistant coach for both our men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams.

MARLINS OF RALEIGH SITE COACH AND POOL MANAGER POSITION

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team has a full time position as Site Coach and Pool Manager. MOR is looking for an enthusiastic, organized and driven individual to manage our new facility at Silverton in Cary, NC. and coach the MOR swim team at this site that will be starting from scratch. There are 10,000 swimmers in the local summer league with multiple summer league teams in close proximity of the Silverton Site to draw from.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

The Community YMCA Red Bank Swim Team is seeking a full-time Associate Head Coach for its year round competitive swim team of 335 swimmers at its Camp Zehnder/Wall facility located at the Jersey Shore in southern Monmouth County. Red Bank took 2ndplace at this summer’s 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championships and was the 2016 New Jersey YMCA State Champions. The Swim Team Associate Head Coach/Camp Zehnder Site Coach is responsible for the supervision and direction of a safe, positive and organized competitive swimming program in accordance with the YMCA of the USA and the Community YMCA that will support youth development in spirit, mind and body, strengthen family support and encourage social responsibility.

SWIM INSTRUCTOR/COACH GRAND CAYMAN

USA/UK coaching Qualifications

Lifeguard Certification

Experience Teaching Babies.Children & Adults

Valid Drivers License

Background in competitive swimming

Benefits:

Health Plan

Pension

Gas Compensation

10 Paid Sick Days

10 Paid Vacation Days

Start Date is immediate.

AQUATICS DECK SUPERVISOR (PROSPECT PARK YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York reaches half a million New Yorkers through programs that focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Prospect Park YMCA is seeking for an experienced individual who will maintain safe conditions in and around the swim area. The Aquatic Deck Supervisor will promote a safe and positive atmosphere in accordance with YMCA aquatics policies and procedures, and will provide swim instruction for different ages and ability levels. This person will also provide deck supervision during program times, assist the Aquatics Director with maintaining records, and ensure participants/parent concerns are addressed in a timely manner.

HEAD COACH POSITION FOREST HILLS SWIM TEAM

The Forest Hills Swim Team is a moderate sized team, composed of approx. 150 swimmers with various levels of experience who swim for fitness and competition. Head Coaching candidates should be passionate, energetic, experienced swimmers interested in working with children ages 4-18, with the goal of improving swimmer strokes and race performances.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

The Black Hawk Area Swim Team is looking to hire a Full Time Senior Coach with the possibility of advancement. The coach would lead, design, and foster systematic growth for our Senior swimmers while in line with the BLAST Mission Statement/Vision/Values (see website). BLAST trained 220 swimmers last winter and our numbers continue to rise. We currently have 1 Junior National qualifier, 4 Futures qualifiers, and 16 Sectional qualifiers at the senior level.

HEAD COACH WITH TACOMA SWIM CLUB

Supervise staff of 7+ part time coaches. Responsible for selection, development, education, communication & coordination of coaches to ensure consistent application of programs across all training levels

Develop team workouts, including dryland, while directly coaching at least one primary training group. Assist with other training groups as necessary.

Willingness to work a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends, travel is required.

Lead, inspire and encourage athletes to maximize their individual performance, Mentor coaches to effectively lead young athletes

Seek out and implement new coaching techniques for continuous improvement

Maintain an appropriate balance between technique work and yardage

Recruit, retain, and grow the team

AQUATICS CENTER SUPERVISOR

The Aquatics Center Supervisor plans, organizes, and promotes aquatics and other recreational activities for the community; and manages aquatics facility operations, staff, and programs ensuring the safety and security of operations and in compliance with public health, safety, and local regulations and policies. These tasks are illustrative only and may include other related duties.

QATAR AGE GROUP NATIONAL TEAM COACH

Work daily with his Group and being present during all the activities of the Qatar Swimming Association

Responsible directly of his Group.

Strategic Planning for the Team in conjunction with the Qatar Swimming Association Goals.

Develop a training cycle taking into consideration the varying levels of commitment and goals of competitive swimmers to achieve their Goals.

Evaluate Training plans and goals for Swimmers Development.

Record all work-outs and track daily attendance;

Detection of Talents in the swimming Clubs.

Submit regular and accurate Feed-Back reports about swimmers to the Technical Expert.

Other duties at required.

ASSISTANT COACH

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Assistant Helper Coach to begin in September 2017. Foothills Swim Team is a year-round competitive swimming program offering instruction, training, and competition for young people ages 5 and up. We have over 180 USA registered swimmers and practice at three locations: Carmody Recreation center (50 meters by 25 yards), Lilley Gulch recreation center (6-lane 25 Meter), and Ridge Recreation Center (10-lane 25 yards).

PROFESSIONAL AGE GROUP COACHES NEEDED

Beach Cities Swimming is seeking qualified applicants for the following position: AGE GROUP COACH The ideal candidate needs to be energetic, knowledgeable, and able to communicate, with parents, fellow coaches and swimmers of all ages. Candidates must be able to work as part of a coaching team and with one or more groups in the age-group and/or senior programs. Must be versatile and do whatever the team needs.

HEAD COACH

The YDSC Gators located in Decatur, IL is seeking a Head Coach for our competitive swim team. Our team has 100+ families ranging in skill from novice swimmers to future qualifiers. The team trains at the YMCA, eight-lane, 25-yard pool. The Y swim team and the Decatur Swim Club, a USA team have combined to make a great team, and our swimmers will be competing at both Y and USA meets.

HIGHLAND PARK AQUATICS CLUB AGE GROUP ASSISTANT COACH (PART TIME)

HPAC is seeking 2 Assistant Age Group Coaches to help with our 12&Under swimmers. The ideal candidate will be very passionate about the sport of swimming and have prior club or ymca coaching experience. Our 12&Under program is full of bright and eager swimmers and we need a coach who can motivate them to improve. The candidate will work with our Head Age Group Coach in a collaborative relationship to further improve our Age Group program.

SPORTS PROMOTION REPRESENTATIVE

TYR’s Sports Promotions Representative is the perfect opportunity for you to stay at the pool. Your swim background makes you the ideal candidate to support and promote the TYR brand at major competitions and events. At these events you will ensure brand visibility, and support our professional athletes and sponsored teams including swimming, diving and water polo.

FULL-TIME RETAIL STORE AND SWIM MEET STAFF

D&J Sports has an opening for full-time retail store and swim meet staff in Austin and San Antonio. This person will be responsible for the day-to-day retail store operations including sales, stock and team business for the area. Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Austin, TX or San Antonio, TX for this position.

ASSISTANT AQUATICS DIRECTOR

JOB DESCRIPTION: The YMCA of Huntington is seeking for an experienced individual who will provide direction and leadership to the Aquatics department. The incumbent will follow all YMCA of Long Island and Suffolk County Board of Health aquatics standards to maintain safety for all aquatics programs in and around the swim area.

ADMINISTRATIVE MANAGER, SOUTH CAROLINA SWIMMING

Under the direction of the Chairman of the Board, the Administrative Manager shall:

Liaison for SC Swimming clubs, coaches, members and USA Swimming. Register Group and Individual members and manage all forms (including online) related to membership registration. Maintain and update meet sanctions templates and work with the Board to create a seamless process. Account for monies received from registration, sanction fees/fines and meet financials. Enter data into QuickBooks accordingly. Maintain a P.O. Box, manage mail and make bank deposits. Collaborate on policies and procedures germane to registration tasks and duties. Attend Registration/Membership workshops as directed. Attend Board and House of Delegates meetings. Ensure SC Swimming website contains accurate and timely information for its members, including notifications and general communication. Assist with the organization of travel for board members and officials. Assist Board members with other duties as assigned.

PASA (CARDINAL SITE) – AGE GROUP & SENIOR GROUP ASSISTANT COACH

Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics (Cardinal Site) is seeking both an Age Group Coach and a Senior Group Coach. On-deck coaching includes between 8-15 hours Monday – Friday. Weekend hours are optional and available. Qualifications: Coaching experience and/or competitive swimming experience at the club or collegiate level; Strong communication skills; Desire & passion for developing swimmers of all ages; Expertise with current technique development and training methodologies; Enthusiastic and highly motivated team player.

AGE GROUP COACH SWIMMING (REPORTS TO HEAD COACH)

Job Details:

-Monday-Friday, hours 5:30-8pm and one/ two swim meets a month. Plan, schedule and lead group practices. Discuss practices with Head Coach at beginning of each week during training phase of employment. Coach and assist at USA swim meets. Attend all coach’s meetings (approximately 1-5 per year). Assist Head Coach in drafting/dispersing information pertaining to your swimmers. Potentially help determine swimmers’ events for meet entries. Starting salary will be in the range of $15 to $20 per hour. Preferred start date will be ASAP

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

Splash Club, Inc. located in Bartlesville, Oklahoma is one of USA Swimming’s oldest and most storied clubs. It was founded in 1950 and has enjoyed a special and amazing 67 year sponsorship by Phillips 66. The club is run by its Head Coach and a parent advisory board. Splash Club currently has 110 swimmers and had two high school athletes at the 2016 US Olympic Trails. The club is searching for an energetic leader capable of growing our pre-competitive program, developing our 8-unders and assisting with Head Coach with the senior program.

PTAC – ASSISTANT COACHES – 10 AND UNDER / 13 AND OVER

Princeton, New Jersey

Positions Available Immediately. The Princeton Tigers Aquatics Club is looking for assistant coaches for our 10 and under our 13 and over age groups. Assistant group coaches will work directly with the primary group coaches to create an educational, fun, and exciting setting for our swimmers to learn and grow. The 10 and under assistant coach position includes four days of coaching on deck per week in addition to weekend swimming competitions approximately once per month. The 13 and over Assistant coach position includes six days of coaching on deck per week in addition to weekend swimming competitions approximately once per month.

2 ASSISTANT COACHES FOR MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING

University of Bridgeport – Assistant Coach for Men’s and Women’s Swimming (2 Part-time Positions Available)

The Department of Athletics has an immediate opening for (2) part-time Assistant Coaches for Men’s and Women’s Swimming. Reporting to the Head Coach for Men’s & Women’s Swimming, the Assistant Coach is a part-time position responsible for assisting in all aspects of the Men’s & Women’s swimming program.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIM HEAD COACH/PROGRAM HEAD (Seattle Prepatory School)

The boys swimming program head, reporting to the director of athletics, will join an athletics program that includes 20 varsity teams, many of which have both sub-varsity teams. The program head is directly responsible for the coaching of the varsity team and management of the overall boys swim program.

GATOR SWIM CLUB – LADERA RANCH GROUPS 5A/5B COACH

Gators Swim Club is a youth serving, non-profit (501 c3), year-round competitive swim team with a rich history in serving Orange County residents. Our swimmer base consists of swimmers ages 5 – 18 (in general), from novice to Junior National skill level. Gators Swim Club currently has over 300 registered year-round swimmers with another 100 non-competitive Intro to Gators waiting in the wings. Much of the Gators Swim Club talent comes from its feeder program, Evolution Swim Academy. The Gators Swim Club participates in the very competitive Southern California Swimming LSC and practice at three locations: Avendale Clubhouse Pool in Ladera Ranch (8-lane 25-yard pool), Nellie Gail Ranch Tennis & Swim Club in Laguna Hills (7-lane 25-meter pool and Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita (50-meter by 25-yard pool).

ASSISTANT COACH – SINGAPORE (EAST CAMPUS)

UWCSEA Dragons Swim Team seeks an experienced and forward thinking swim coach. As Assistant and Development Coach, this person should display initiative and confidence, particularly when leading the Junior Squad and Age Group programmes. The candidate will also be confident coaching at Senior and National Level with an appreciation of scientific coaching principles. The appropriate person should be dynamic and able to adapt to our ever changing and growing swim programme.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

The Anthem Dolphins is the Premier Swim Club for the North Phoenix area. We have an 8 lane SCM Pool with Scoreboard and pads and blocks. The team ranges in size form 100-150 swimmers and a summer team of 150 as well. Anthem is an HOA run organization with over 30,000 residents

HEAD SWIM COACH

Employee is tasked with overseeing the day to day operations of the Johnson Ranch Racquet Club Fall/Winter Spare Time Aquatics program which shall include organizing and directing practices to develop its youth swimmers at levels, hiring and management of coaching staff, meet preparation and management, administrative duties, building strong relationships with its swimmers and families, and creating and building upon an organizational Mission Statement. Attends and participates in all Board meetings.

SWIM AND SAFETY COORDINATOR

The YMCA of Greater Charlotte engages nearly 300,000 men, women and children – regardless of age, income or background – at our 19 locations and two resident camps, Camp Thunderbird and Camp Harrison. Deeply rooted in the community since 1874, we have the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

STAR SWIMMING HEAD COACH

A Proud Swimming Legacy and Commitment to Excellence. STAR Swimming has had a tremendous history since 1961 with many swimmers reaching great levels. The mission of STAR swimming is to empower swimmers to become champions, both in and out of the water – Dreams, Dedication and Excellence throughout a lifetime. We are a team who are focused on teaching the best stroke mechanics as well as trying to get our swimmers to be the best version of themselves. STAR has won 30 out of the past 34 Niagara championships.

SHERIDAN SWIM TEAM SEEKS HEAD SWIM COACH

The Sheridan Swim Team (SST) is a year-round youth competitive swim team located in Quincy, Illinois. The team currently has 78 members. SST was founded 50+ years ago. The Team has strong community support and a great parent board. Our outdoor facility boasts a 10 lane 50 meter championship pool as well as 3 pools for recreational swimming. The indoor facility has a 6 lane 25 yard heated pool, quality fitness room, and sauna. Further information on the team or the facility can be found by visiting our website at www.sheridanswimteam.com and www.sheridanswimclub.com respectively.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS ASSISTANT SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

The University of California, San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach, which is a part-time contract position with core benefits.

UC SAN DIEGO SEEKS VOLUNTEER SWIMMING COACH

The University of California, San Diego is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Volunteer Swimming and Diving Coach, which is an unpaid position with an opportunity for a tremendous experience with coaching and support for a highly competitive team.

SWIMLABS FRANCHISE OWNER

If you want to own your own business and be your own boss within the swimming community, why not do something you already know and love? A SwimLabs Swim School Franchise offers you a proven, turn-key business model, 24/7 back office support, location-specific marketing and the training you need to turn your love of coaching into a successful business. Visit http://swimlabsfranchise.com/contact-us/ and start the path to becoming your own boss.

If you have a Swim Job to present to the community, please submit here and SwimSwam will post to the Swim Jobs channel.

The fee to submit a Swimming Job is very low, only $50, and SwimSwam leverages the Swim Job to social media, @SwimSwamNEWS (with 94,000+ followers) and SwimSwam Facebook (with 608,000+ fans). I also leverage Swim Jobs on @GoldMedalMel (with 34,200+ followers) and GoldMedalMel Facebook (with 217,000+ fans). We’ve learned Swim Jobs are important to our audience. They like knowing what jobs are available in our big swimming family.

***Disclaimer: Because we have included the Swim Jobs above, it does not mean they are all available. Many swim jobs are filled very quickly. If you want to be a part of the swimming community, you have to act fast. Good luck with your Swim Job search.