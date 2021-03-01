See 2567 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 2967 Swim Jobs.

Summer League Swimming (SLS) promotes the sport of competitive swimming for children between the ages of 5 to 18. SLS provides quality resources to Summer youth swim program teams, leagues, and coaches so swimmers, volunteers and league coordinators have the best experience possible. Our program provide resources for a safer, fun environment, so children and parents can develop a lifelong love for the sport of swimming.

SWIMMING ENTREPRENEURS WANTED

A3 Performance is the fastest-growing brand of performance swimwear in America. As an Innovator and Leader in product development, A3 Performance is now taking an innovative approach to brand growth and distribution.

ASHWAUBENON SWIM CLUB HEAD COACH (GREEN BAY, WI)

The Ashwaubenon Swim Club (ASC) is a non-profit association focused on competitive and recreational swimming for swimmers of ages 6-18+ years and co-sponsored with the Ashwaubenon Park and Recreation Department. We are expecting our head coach to develop leaders and accomplished swimmers in a team environment through a commitment to swimmer evaluation, goal development and sound swimming technique, while challenging athletes with endurance and physical fitness associated with competitive swimming.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

Fitter and Faster is looking for an enthusiastic, goal oriented professional to develop and execute marketing strategies that inform and excite prospective participants and hosts about our product offerings and grow our business.

FITTER AND FASTER SEEKS REGIONAL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is looking for a high energy, goal oriented individual to identify and secure locations to produce swim camps within their region. A Regional Business Development Manager’s objectives are to increase the number of camps and fill up each session with participants who will benefit from the curriculums offered. This is accomplished by working with teams, coaches, parents, organizations, individuals, and more to understand the needs of local swimming communities.

LEAD DEVELOPMENTAL COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the experience and expertise to direct and lead our developmental program. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing young athletes and developing an established curriculum. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Head Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Under the direction of the Head Age Group Coach, Canyons Aquatic Club of Santa Clarita, California is seeking a highly motivated and self-driven candidate for the position of Age Group Coach, able to coach at Junior Olympic and Age Group Championship levels to Sectional swimmers. This position implements, manages, and fosters a USA Swimming Age Group with swimmers 5-14 years old.

SENIOR ASSISTANT COACH

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach with the experience and expertise to direct and lead our highest level 13–14-year-olds and other senior level swimmers at one of our sites. We are looking for some who is dedicated to developing a quality Senior program through an established curriculum. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach and Site National Team Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers who can compete at the state and national level.

AGE GROUP POSITION – PART TIME

We are seeking an enthusiastic and organized age group coach. We are looking for someone who is dedicated to developing quality age group swimmers through our established curriculum focused on fundamental stroke technique. This coach will be working directly with our Head Age Group Coach to establish technically efficient swimmers.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S DIVING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

The Hinsdale Swim Club, a year-round swim club that has operated for over 60 years, is seeking qualified applicants for the part-time position of Swim Coach. The Hinsdale Swim Club trains primarily in Hinsdale, Oak Brook and Burr Ridge. The ideal candidate is passionate about the sport of swimming, focused on swimmer development and loves children.

ASSISTANT COACH – WOMEN’S SWIMMING

The athletics department mission is to represent East Carolina University with distinction and create a challenging and supportive environment for student-athletes to excel in the classroom, in competition, and in life.

CORONADO SWIM ASSOCIATION – TEAM ELITE (CSTE): HEAD COACH

Coronado Swimming Association Team Elite (CSTE) is searching for an energetic and dynamic Head Coach to lead our advanced San Diego, California based club. The goal is to leverage the incredible resources available by creating a strong team foundation implementing cutting-edge technique and training plans and serving the greater San Diego community by instilling a character-based program to impact a positive trajectory for each CSTE swimmer.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES NEEDED

DESCRIPTION: Part Time Assistant Coaches (reports to Head Coach)

Compensation: Commensurate with coaching experience

Education: Bachelor’s Degree preferred (Not Required)

Hours Per Week Under 30 hours (afternoon , early evening and Weekend hours). Dependent upon need.

COLUMBIA FALLS SUMMER SWIM – HEAD COACH

Columbia Falls Swim Team is a member of the Montana Federation of Swimmers – Summer. We have a team of 70 swimmers, ages from 5 – 19. We want to teach our older swimmers proper technique for all strokes and provide them the opportunity to compete at a higher level. We want our younger swimmers to improve their skills and to swim with proper technique.

DIRECTOR OF COMPETITIVE AQUATICS

Greater Somerset County YMCA is seeking a dynamic, inspiring leader to direct our nationally-ranked swim team and continue their success. The nine-time NJYMCA State Champion swim team has 500+ swimmers with a legacy of success regionally and nationally with swimmers having achieved Olympic Trials and Junior National Teams. Our swim team is a Silver Medal program recognized by USA Swimming as one of the top-200 teams in the nation.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

To align with the policy and procedures set forth by the Fontana Aquatics Club and to assist the Head Coach in developing 14& under athletes to make an uncompromised commitment to the pursuit of excellence, through the process of striving to be the best that they can be, to acquire life enhancing attributes such as respect, discipline, integrity and commitment.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Columbia Swim Club is looking for a Head Age Group Coach to work with swimmers ages 6-13, novice through Zone Qualifiers. This person should have at least 3 years of coaching experience and be a great communicator with parents, coaches, and swimmers. They should have a sound stroke mechanic philosophy and an understanding of the long-term development of the swimmer.

SWIMMING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Georgia Southern University, a Division I member of the NCAA and member of the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association, is accepting applications for the position of Student Assistant for Women’s Swimming Coach.

CEO OF AMERICAN SWIMMING COACHES ASSOCIATION

The American Swimming Coaches Association CEO is a passionate swimming leader who will provide vision, leadership, and management for the leading association of professional swimming coaches in the world. The CEO represents and advocates for the interest of improving the quality of coaching for the benefit of athletes regionally, nationally and internationally.

ASSISTANT COACH MEN’S AND WOMEN’S SWIMMING – NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY

Acts as assistant coach for a particular athletic team. Acts as supervisor/head coach representative in the absence of the head coach. Make independent decisions, using sound judgment, while acting in the best interests of the student-athletes and the university at all times.

ASSISTANT SWIM TEAM COACH

Rancho Colorados Swim Team is looking for an energetic and team-driven Assistant Swim Team Coach to join our vibrant Swim Team community. The Assistant Coach will work under the direction of the Head Swim Coach to provide swimmers with an opportunity to master their swimming techniques and carry our competitive swim team program forward.

NATIONAL ASSISTANT COACH (SINGAPORE NATIONAL ARTISTIC SWIMMING)

Reports to the National Head Coach, as well as responsible in supporting the Vice-President (Artistic Swimming), Executive Director and the Sport Director in all matters pertaining to Artistic Swimming in Singapore. To ensure, that within the guidelines and constraints determined by Singapore Swimming Association (SSA), the National Assistant Coach will assist the National Head Coach in the pipeline development of artistic swimmers, club development, training and development of new coaches.

LEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Exciting employment opportunity in Cedar Falls, Iowa! The Black Hawk Area Swim Team (BLST) is in search of a Lead Age Group Coach. BLST is a board run USA Swimming club.

HEAD SWIM COACH

New Canaan Field Club is seeking a highly-motivated, fun and experienced swim professional to lead an established swim program. Under the direction of the Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Coach oversees three teams of swimmers of all ability levels, and supervises the Assistant Swim Coach.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Are you an experienced Aquatics Professional with the ability to inspire a team while adhering to safety guidelines? Are you interested in utilizing your experience to ensure the safety and well-being others by providing access to important programs and services to the community? This may be the opportunity for you.

DANA HILLS SWIM TEAM ASSISTANT COACH

Provide coaching to all swim team members during practice sessions and at dual and invitational swim meets

AQUATICS FACILITIES DIRECTOR

Position is self-supportive, however the General Manager will directly oversee member related concerns at the pool. The Aquatics Director will also collaborate with the Seasonal Chair (Pool, Swim and Camp Committees) in determining the priorities of the Club’s aquatic programs.

STINGRAYS SWIMMING HAVE AN OPENING FOR A FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH

The Age Group Swim Coach’s responsibilities include coaching varying degrees of groups

HEAD SWIM COACH

The YMCA of Hannibal is seeking a full-time Head Swim Coach. The ideal candidate would have a proven track record of successfully coaching participants in a wide variety of age and ability ranges. The Hannibal Hurricane’s Swim Team has both competitive and recreational swimmers and has a focus of welcoming all types of swimmers.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

YWCA Central Maine is searching for a highly qualified individual to fill the full-time position of Aquatics Director. This full-time benefit eligible position works a flexible schedule to meet the needs of the facility and programs. Hours are Monday-Friday with nights and weekends based on scheduling needs.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – ST. LAWRENCE UNIVERSITY

Responsibilities include: implementing a seasonal plan with the Head Coach; strength and conditioning; scouting and recruiting; coaching the St. Lawrence University swimmers during meets, and administrative tasks as assigned by the Head Coach.

SENIOR SWIM COACH

Las Vegas Swim Club (LVSC) is seeking an experienced Senior level coach to lead our Platinum Group. The Platinum Group consists of experienced and committed high school aged athletes on the State to Junior Olympic (JO) Level. Many of these athletes will look to continue to our National Group and swim collegiately. LVSC promotes respect, hard work, and dedication, but in a family-like atmosphere. Candidates should be excited to promote the values of our Mission Statement (bottom).

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Peoria Area Water Wizards (PAWW) swim team Head Coach/ C.E.O. is responsible for the planning, organization, delivery, and quality of the PAWW competitive swim team. The emphasis is on the quality of the programs, collaborations, and expansion of programs within our service area, increasing enrollment in our existing programs, and budget management. The Head Coach / C.E.O. is expected to determine how to accomplish these tasks within the guidelines and recommendations of the Board of Directors of PAWW, Inc.

LIFEGUARD III/ HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Exciting employment opportunity in Craig Alaska! The Craig Waverunner Swim Club is in search of a new Head Swim Coach. The Waverunners are a parent owned and operated USA Swimming Club. The position is hired through the City of Craig, Alaska and the job position includes being the Head Swim Coach, Lifeguard and Swim Lesson Instructor at the Craig Aquatic Center.

SMITH COLLEGE SWIMMING AND DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT

Work Awards/ Scholarships are available for individuals interested in pursuing a master’s degree with a specialization in coaching women at the intercollegiate level. Candidates should have an undergraduate academic record of high caliber, and advanced skill and / or experience coaching/ teaching. The deadline for applying to the program with consideration for financial aid is March 15, 2021.

HEAD SWIM COACH

Watertown Area Swim Club is looking to hire a Head Swim Coach for our club team. Swimmers age 5 – 19 years of age. There are currently 200 swimmers on the team with a supportive community. The town has the Prairie Lakes Wellness Center with an 8 lane pool and 3 lane warm-up/cool-down pool.

ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH

Bellevue Club, The Premier Athletic and Social Club on Seattle’s Eastside is looking for a well qualified Assistant Age Group Coach for our aged 10 & Under Swim team group. This part-time position will be responsible for assisting in the planning, organization, development and execution of training sessions for the Bellevue Club Swim Team (BCST).

STAS HEAD SITE COACH

Responsible for providing innovative direction and support in all aspects of swim team operation. Develop and maintain top quality communication between coach, swimmer, parents, all other site locations and the club that is critical to the success of the program. To understand, accept and positively affect the philosophy of the team.

HEAD COACH – SANTA BARBARA SWIM CLUB

The Santa Barbara Swim Club (SBSC) is searching for an enthusiastic Head Coach who will define, influence and lead the overall direction of the club program. We are a non-profit, board-governed, coach-led swim team in Santa Barbara, California operating out of the Los Banos and UCSB pool facilities. The Head Coach will be responsible for all aspects of operating a year-round competitive swim program.

ASSISTANT COACH, SWIMMING

Implements coaching strategies and teaching methods to develop student athletes’ skills and teamwork; analyzes performance of team and adjust strategies as needed; evaluates opponents and develops game strategies; plans and conducts practices and other activities in preparation for competition; manages camps and clinics, if applicable.

ASSISTANT MENS AND WOMENS SWIMMING & DIVING COACH/AQUATICS MANAGER

Located in the scenic Mid-Hudson Valley, Vassar College is a highly selective, residential, coeducational liberal arts college. Vassar is strongly committed to fostering a community that reflects the values of a liberal arts education and to promoting an environment of equality, inclusion and respect for difference. Vassar College is an affirmative action, equal opportunity employer, and applications from members of historically underrepresented groups are especially encouraged.

DEVELOPMENTAL/AGE GROUP/SENIOR COACHES

Issaquah Swim Team (IST) is a non-profit, board-run, year-round competitive swim team located in Issaquah, WA with over 300 members. Our mission is developing accomplished athletes and well-rounded individuals through competitive swimming. We strive to be the model swim club for athletes, families, and coaches in the Pacific Northwest. We are committed to athletic excellence while providing a positive, educative, healthy, and safe environment for all members.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Santa Clara Swim Club (SCSC) ranks amongst the leading competitive swimming programs in the country with a wide range of ages and swim abilities. SCSC’s mission is to inspire athletes to pursue excellence through the sport of swimming. SCSC is committed to being a world-class organization by providing a safe, positive, diverse, inclusive, and healthy environment for athletes, coaches, officials, and team families.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH AT BAY CLUB FREMONT

Under the direction of the Regional Aquatics Director, the Head Swim Team Coach is responsible for managing and coaching the year-round USA swim team, coaching upper-level athletes, providing oversight to all the swim teams and stroke schools; maintaining a safe and effective learning environment while focusing on the fulfillment of clients’ swimming goals; achieving personal revenue goals; and providing the best customer service and hospitality to members and guests.

HEAD COACH

Beautiful Sedona, AZ is seeking a Head Swim Coach. Under the supervision of the Board of Directors, the Head Swim Coach will be responsible for carrying out the overall team goals and objectives while promoting fun and team spirit.

HEAD SWIM COACH, WESTBROOK SEALS SWIM CLUB

The Westbrook Seals Swim Club is looking for an energetic and team-driven Head Swim Coach to join our vibrant community. The Head Swim Coach is responsible for managing and coaching our year-round USA swim team; maintaining a safe and effective learning and training environment while focusing on the fulfillment of our members’ swimming goals and achieving team revenue goals.

PART TIME SWIM COACH – BOULDER, CO

RACE swim team is hiring a part time assistant coach! We are looking for someone who is passionate and knowledgeable about working with young, developmental swimmers to join our coaching staff.

AQUATIC DIRECTOR

Piping Rock Club is a family-oriented, full-service Country Club located on the North Shore of Long Island, New

York. Founded in 1911, we are proud to offer our membership the finest in sporting activities, including a nationally

ranked C.B. Macdonald golf course, trapshooting, croquet, and a racquets facility with 29 indoor and outdoor tennis,

squash, and paddle tennis courts.

AGE GROUP COACH-RACE AQUATICS

RACE Aquatics is a competitive swim club located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a member of USA and Kentucky Swimming, and is governed according to the rules of both of those organizations.

AGE GROUP COACH/ SENIOR DEVELOPMENT

Temecula Swim Club (TMEC), a chartered USA Swimming team, is seeking a qualified, dedicated, and experienced Age Group/Senior Development swim coach, who will work with young athletes, ages 5 to 17 years old. The position entails five-afternoon practices per week (Monday-Friday) plus one swim meet per month.

VIRGINIA GATORS SWIMMING (GATR) SEEKS A FULL-TIME, SALARIED HEAD COACH

The Virginia Gators is a Board of Directors governed, 501 (c)3 Non-profit organization located in Roanoke, VA. Virginia Gators – Roanoke has 100+ swimmers in 5 groups. The club owns the Gator Aquatic Center, which is an indoor facility with an 8 lane SCY pool. It also has an exclusive lease with the City of Roanoke to manage and operate an outdoor 7 lane pool that gives the club ample access to long course swimming.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

Rancho Colorados Swim Team is looking for an energetic and team-driven Head Swim Coach to join our vibrant Swim Team community. The Head Swim Coach will provide swimmers with an opportunity to master their swimming techniques and carry our competitive swim team program forward.

LAS VEGAS SWIM CLUB – AGE GROUP COACH POSITION AVAILABLE

Las Vegas Swim Club (LVSC) is seeking an experienced Age Group level coach to lead our Silver Group. The Silver Group is comprised of experienced and highly committed Age group swimmers (ages 8-11) who are working to take their technique and speed to the next level.

DAVIS AQUATIC MASTERS HEAD COACH

The mission of the Davis Aquatic Masters (DAM) is to benefit the community through increased physical fitness via swimming competition, and education about the health benefits of swimming. DAM promotes physical fitness through swimming for all adult members of the community and promotes competition through events open to the community and Northern California.

AGE GROUP COACH

Karishim Swim Club (KASC), a competitive swimming club in Newton, MA, is currently accepting applications for the position of Age Group Coach. We are looking for a coach who is a dynamic team player and is excited to help KASC continue its growth in both size and achievement. We are looking for someone to contribute our athlete’s growth both in and out of the pool.

