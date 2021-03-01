19 Isabella Abrajan of MVN Verbally Commits to Duke for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

#19 Isabella Abrajan of Mission Viejo Nadadores has verbally committed to Duke University for fall 2022. Abrajan was one of the last remaining uncommitted juniors in the SwimSwam top 20 for this recruiting class.

Abrajan is a junior at Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.

It is with immense gratitude and fulfillment that I announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic careers at Duke University! I want to thank my teammates, teachers, and coach Mark Schubert for all their support. I especially want to thank my mom because without her resilience and sacrifices as a single parent, I would not be here. #gobluedevils !🔵😈

TOP TIMES (SCY)

100 fly – 53.83

200 fly – 1:57.88

50 back – 25.87

100 back – 53.98

200 back – 2:00.17

200 IM – 2:00.72

400 IM – 4:16.91

Abrajan is a talented butterflier, backstroker and IMer. At the 2019 CIF State Championships, as a freshman, Abrajan swam to a ninth-place finish in the 100 fly (54.10) and led off Santa Margarita’s third-place 200 medley relay.

She’s also competed at the U.S. Junior National Championships in 2018 and 2019 and the U.S. Open in 2019 and 2020.

This season, Abrajan would rank third in the 100 fly and 200 fly and fourth in the 100 back on Duke’s roster. She would’ve also been third in the 400 IM and fourth in the 200 IM. The Blue Devils placed sixth at the 2021 ACC Championships; at that meet, with her bests, Abrajan would’ve been a B-finalist in the 200 fly and 400 IM and a C-finalist in the 100 fly, 100 back and 200 IM.

Abrajan joins a strong class, including top-20 HMs Tatum Wall and Kaelyn Gridley, Kiki Kennedy, Martina Peroni and Madeline Meredith, in Duke’s class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.