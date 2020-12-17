Duke Adds Kentucky HS Champion Madeline Meredith for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lakeside Swim Team’s Madeline Meredith has verbally committed to Duke’s class of 2026. She’s a junior at Sacred Heart Academy, home to a prolific swim program that has won the last eight Kentucky HS Championships and 31 in total.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Duke University to continue my athletic and academic career. If it wasn’t for my wonderful family, coaches, and teammates I wouldn’t have had this opportunity to swim for such an excellent program. I felt like this university would be a great fit for me to continue swimming because it has so many things I wanted in a college, and it has great coaches and teammates. I can’t wait to be a part of it. Go Blue Devils!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.27

100 free – 50.61

200 free – 1:49.81

50 back – 25.33

100 back – 54.39

200 back – 2:00.32

100 fly – 55.17

200 IM – 2:03.50

At the 2020 Kentucky HS Championships, Meredith clocked a 23.38 to take third in the 50 free and was also fourth in the 100 back (55.45). She was 22.85 anchoring Sacred Heart’s winning 200 medley relay and 23.18 on the end of their victorious 200 free relay, too. In 2019, as a freshman at this meet, she was third in the 100 back (54.39) and 200 IM (2:04.10).

Meredith was a B-finalist in the 100 back at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East, finishing 16th overall.

Duke is led by sophomore Emma Shuppert (52.3/1:58.3) and freshman Emily Lenihan (53.9/1:56.5) in the backstrokes; Lenihan was teammates with Meredith at Lakeside and Sacred Heart. Meredith will also bolster Duke’s sprint free group.

Meredith joins Tatum Wall and Kaelyn Gridley, both recognized as ‘Best of the Rest’ swimmers on SwimSwam’s 2022 recruiting rankings, and NAG relay record-holder Martina Peroni in Duke’s class of 2026.

