Duke Snags OT Qualifier and NAG Relay Record-Holder Martina Peroni (2022)

Martina Peroni of New Albany Aquatic Club in Ohio is following her older sister, Rachel, to Duke with a verbal commitment for 2022. A junior at Olentangy High School, Peroni joins Duke’s class of 2026.

In the 11-12 age group, Peroni swam on NAG record-breaking relays in the 200 medley, 400 medley and 400 free relay events in long course meters.

I am SO excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic & athletic career at Duke University! I’m so thankful for all of the amazing people who have supported me along the way. I can’t wait to be a part of this team. Go blue devils

TOP TIMES (SCY)

200 free – 1:51.01

500 free – 4:55.86

100 breast – 1:04.48

200 breast – 2:18.56

100 fly – 56.01

200 fly – 2:01.18

200 IM – 2:01.63

400 IM – 4:17.00

Peroni is a versatile talent, projecting as an IM’er first and foremost in yards. In long course meters, she holds an Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly (2:14.30), swimming that time at the Indianapolis 2020 U.S. Open site last month. At that meet, she also hit bests in the 200 IM (2:18.64) and 400 IM (4:52.53), just off of OT cuts in both events.

At the 2020 Ohio HS Championships – Division I, Peroni was the 200 IM runner-up (2:01.63) and seventh-place finisher in the 500 free (4:55.86), going bests in both events.

Last season, Peroni would’ve been Duke’s #3 400 IMer with her lifetime best of 4:17.00. She would’ve been a 2020 ACC C-finalist in that event, too.

Peroni joins sprinter Tatum Wall and breaststroker Kaelyn Gridley in Duke’s class of 2026.

