2020 UNC Invite Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2020 Janis Hape Dowd Invitational

Thursday, December 3-Saturday, December 5

Teams: University of North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Duke, Wolfpack Elite

Koury Natatorium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Format: Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals

Prelims @9AM Central, Finals @5PM Central

2021 NCAA Qualifying Times

Results on Meet Mobile: “UNC ‘Janis Hape Dowd’ Invitational”

The 2020 Janis Dowd Invite, hosted by UNC, continues tonight in Chapel Hill, with the 200 medley relays, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 800 free relays.

Based on this morning’s results, the 100 back should be the marquee individual events for both the women and the men. NC State sophomore Katharine Berkoff busted out a 50.9 this morning after going 50.47 on the 400 medley relay. Meanwhile, former NC State star Coleman Stewart celebrated his return from the ISL by throwing a down a 44.30. If he was holding anything back in prelims, his lifetime best of 43.98 could be in danger.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:36.40

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:37.05

Top 3:

NC State ‘A’ – 1:34.86 UNC ‘A’ – 1:37.69 Virginia Tech ‘A’ – 1:38.99

The Wolfpack women kicked off the night by popping off the 2nd-fastest swim in the nation so far this season. Katharine Berkoff led off in 23.60, which appears to move her into the #10 all-time in the 50 back, although the rankings are a bit sketchy for the 50 stroke event. Andrea Podmaníková (27.22), Sirena Rowe (22.79) and Kylee Alons (21.25) combined to win by nearly three seconds.

UNC’s ‘A’ team touched 2nd in 1:37.69, with Allie Reiter‘s 27.54 breaststroke split and Heidi Lowe‘s 21.97 anchor standing out. Virginia Tech held off NC State’s B team to take 3rd in 1:38.99. Duke’s A team was DQ’d.

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:24.30

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:24.97

Top 3:

UNC ‘A’ – 1:24.46 NC State ‘A’ – 1:25.51 Virginia Tech ‘A’ – 1:25.61

In something that hasn’t happened too often over the last few years, the Tar Heel men beat the Wolfpack by nearly a second in this relay. Tyler Hill led off in a 21.30, Valdas Abalikšta spilt 23.60 on breast, Boyd Poelke went 20.75 on fly, and Jack Messenger anchored in a strong 18.81. Their time of 1:24.46 appears to be a new UNC record, breaking the previous record of 1:24.70 from 2016. Pending results from other meets this weekend, UNC now sits at #4 in the nation so far this season.

NC State, which is missing a lot of international star power, took 2nd in 1:25.51, Luke Sobolewski‘s 20.34 fly split standing out. Virginia Tech got similar splits to NC State across the board, including a 20.38 fly split by Youssef Ramadan, en route to a 1:25.61 finish.

Women’s 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 4:17.30

2020 Invite Time: 4:10.39

Top 3:

Virginia Tech’s Réka Gyorgy held off a late charge from NC State’s Emma Muzzy to take the win, 4:09.34 to 4:09.41. Gyorgy has been 4:04 in this event, while Muzzy has been 4:05, so both swimmers should have more to show come ACCs. Muzzy’s teammate Yara Hierath took 3rd in 4:12.14, which appears to be a new personal best for her by nearly six seconds.

Men’s 400 IM

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 3:39.46

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 3:51.46

2020 Invite Time: 3:44.36

Top 3:

Women’s 200 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.98

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:47.12

2020 Invite Time: 1:45.23

Top 3:

Men’s 200 Free

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:32.05

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:36.32

2020 Invite Time: 1:34.07

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.60

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 1:01.84

2020 Invite Time: 59.98

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Breast

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 51.67

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 54.27

2020 Invite Time: 52.46

Top 3:

Women’s 100 Back

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.93

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 53.94

2020 Invite Time: 52.73

Top 3:

Men’s 100 Back

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 44.95

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 47.77

2020 Invite Time: 46.22

Top 3:

Women’s 800 Free Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 7:05.88

Top 3:

Men’s 800 Free Relay

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 6:17.18

NCAA ‘B’ Cut – 6:21.85

Top 3: