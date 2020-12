2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

Duke Snags OT Qualifier and NAG Relay Record-Holder Martina Peroni (2022) In long course meters, she holds an Olympic Trials cut in the 200 fly (2:14.30), swimming that time at the Indianapolis 2020 U.S. Open site last month.

2020 UNC Invite Day 2 Finals Live Recap The meet primarily features college squads, but there’s a smattering of professionals swimming tonight, including NC State alum Coleman Stewart.