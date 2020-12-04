Eli Shoyat Breaks Jake Foster’s Pool Record at Mason Community Center

2020 Mason Manta Rays Start of Winter Slam

December 4-6, 2020

Mason Community Center, Mason, Ohio

Best times fell by the handful and a National Junior Teamer’s pool record was broken during Friday evening’s finals session at the 2020 Mason Manta Rays Start of Winter Slam.

Four teams are participating in the meet, which comes on the opening weekend of the 2020 USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships. In addition to the host Mason Manta Rays, Endeavor Performance, and the Northern Kentucky Clippers are also participating in the meet.

The Clippers’ 17-year old Eli Shoyat won the 500 free in 4:25.87. While that was about a second slower than his best time, it was enough to break the pool record previously set in 2019 by Jake Foster in 4:29.11. Foster, who is currently a sophomore at the University of Texas, was a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team for the 2019-2020 season.

On the girls’ side of the pool, Mason’s twins Reese Lugbill and Ashley Lugbill swept the titles. Reese, who is Notre Dame-bound next fall, won the 400 IM in 4:19.67. That’s a lifetime best for her by almost 1.8 seconds.

In the 500 free, Ashley, who will swim for SMU next fall, won in 4:56.93. That’s a best time by two-tenths of a second for her.

The day’s other winner in the senior age group was Mason’s Jake Young, who topped the 400 IM in 4:00.93. That was about a second shy of his best time.

Age Group Winners: