Eli Shoyat Breaks Jake Foster’s Pool Record at Mason Community Center

2020 Mason Manta Rays Start of Winter Slam
- December 4-6, 2020
- Mason Community Center, Mason, Ohio
- Psych Sheets
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH RAYS Start of Winter Slam”
Best times fell by the handful and a National Junior Teamer’s pool record was broken during Friday evening’s finals session at the 2020 Mason Manta Rays Start of Winter Slam.
Four teams are participating in the meet, which comes on the opening weekend of the 2020 USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships. In addition to the host Mason Manta Rays, Endeavor Performance, and the Northern Kentucky Clippers are also participating in the meet.
The Clippers’ 17-year old Eli Shoyat won the 500 free in 4:25.87. While that was about a second slower than his best time, it was enough to break the pool record previously set in 2019 by Jake Foster in 4:29.11. Foster, who is currently a sophomore at the University of Texas, was a member of the USA Swimming National Junior Team for the 2019-2020 season.
On the girls’ side of the pool, Mason’s twins Reese Lugbill and Ashley Lugbill swept the titles. Reese, who is Notre Dame-bound next fall, won the 400 IM in 4:19.67. That’s a lifetime best for her by almost 1.8 seconds.
In the 500 free, Ashley, who will swim for SMU next fall, won in 4:56.93. That’s a best time by two-tenths of a second for her.
The day’s other winner in the senior age group was Mason’s Jake Young, who topped the 400 IM in 4:00.93. That was about a second shy of his best time.
Age Group Winners:
- Collin Preissler, a 12-year old from the Mason Manta Rays, won the 11-12 400 IM in a best time of 5:00.88.
- Cameron Petitt, a 14-year old from the Buckeye Swim Club, won the 13-14 400 IM in 4:14.98. That’s a 7.7-second improvement from his previous lifetime best.
- Olivia Wallace of the Northern Kentucky Clippers topped the 11-12 girls’ 400 IM in 5:07.62, a best time by almost 10 seconds.
- Kaitlyn Sallows from the Buckeye Swim Club won the girls’ 13-14 400 IM in 4:34.95, a best time. She later dropped almost 6 seconds off her best time to win the 500 in 5:04.85.
- 11-year old Chanith Abeysinghe won the boys’ 11-12 500 free in 5:30.08, which is a best time by almost 9 seconds.
- Grier Gordon topped the girls’ 500 free in 5:20.83. That’s her best time by 11-and-a-half seconds. That’s her first 500 free swim of 2020.
Congrats Eli
Congrats to Eli and all the other Manta Rays. The Manta Rays have done amazing things in the very competitive area of Cincinnati and truly become a model for how to develop a championship swimming club. Nothing but respect to the kids, coaches and parents.
Eli swims with the Clippers, not all the other Manta Rays.