18&U Winter Championships Results Finalized, TAC Titans Win Team Title

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 1-13, 2020

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (SCY)

The combined results of the multi-site 18 & Under Winter Championships have been finalized, capping a virtual win for North Carolina’s TAC Titans.

FORMAT

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

Athletes’ ages were locked in as of the first day of the competition, and they must have already had a time standard in an event for that event to count toward the standings.

Only a swimmer’s 6 highest-placing events are counted toward the champioships, both for individual placement and team scoring.

Final Results

USA Swimming compiled results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

Winter Champions In Each Event

Here are the multi-event champions:

Final Team Scores

Rank Club Code Points 1 TAC Titans TAC 237.0 2 Sarasota Sharks SYS 177.0 3 Nation’s Capital Swim Club NCAP 170.0 4 SwimMAC Carolina MAC 131.5 5 SwimAtlanta SA 125.5 6 Arlington Aquatic Club AAC 107.0 7 Long Island Aquatic Club LIAC 102.0 8 Nashville Aquatic Club NAC 100.0 9 Dynamo Swim Club DYNA 91.0 10 Mecklenburg Swim Association MSA 86.0 11 Mason Makos Swim Team MAKO 75.5 12 North Carolina Aquatic Club NCAC 74.0 13 Springfield Aquatics SPA 71.5 14 Austin Swim Club ASC 64.0 15 TNT Swimming TNT 56.5 16 Fort Collins Area Swim Team FAST 56.0 17 Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm GSCY 54.0 18 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club CFSC 52.0 19 Lakeside Aquatic Club LAC 51.5 20 COR Swimming COR 50.0 21 Tampa Elite Aquatics TEAM 46.0 22 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers TOPS 45.5 23 Clovis Swim Club CLOV 44.5 23 Franklin Regional Swim Team FRST 44.5 25 South Shore Sails SSS 44.0 26 Spartan Aquatic Club SPAC 42.0 26 Carpet Capital Aquatics Club CCAC 42.0 28 Treasure Coast Aquatics TCA 41.0 29 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics PEAQ 40.0 30 Pikes Peak Athletics PPA 39.5 30 Flood Aquatics Swim Team FAST 39.5 32 Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club YSSC 39.0 33 Scottsdale Aquatic Club SAC 36.0 34 Bluefish Swim Club ABF 34.0 35 The Woodlands Swim Team TWST 33.0 36 Zionsville Swim Club ZSC 32.0 37 Empire KC Swim Club EKC 30.5 38 Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics PWAC 29.5 39 Azura Florida Aquatics AZFL 28.0 40 Quicksilver Swimming QSS 27.5 41 St Charles Swim Team SCST 27.0 42 Mason Manta Rays RAYS 25.0 42 Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina LTNC 25.0 44 Baylor Swim Club BAY 21.5 45 Pine Crest Swimming PCS 21.0 45 Race Pace Club – KY RPC 21.0 47 Medina Recreation Swim Team MRST 20.0 47 Team Suffolk TS 20.0 49 TOPS Swimming TOPS 19.5 50 Machine Aquatics MACH 19.0 50 Sandpipers Of Nevada SAND 19.0 52 Badger Swim Club,Inc. BAD 18.0 53 Cardinal Aquatics CARD 15.5 54 Reno Aquatic Club RENO 14.0 55 Metroplex Aquatics MTRO 13.5 56 Tampa Bay Aquatic Club TBAC 13.0 57 Westchester Aquatic Club WEST 12.0 58 North Texas Nadadores NTN 11.0 58 Peddie Aquatic Association PAA 11.0 58 Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores TCSC 11.0 58 Marietta Marlins, Inc LINS 11.0 58 New Albany Aquatic Club NAAC 11.0 58 Western Ymca Wahoos WEST 11.0 64 Irish Aquatics IA 10.0 65 Irvine Novaquatics NOVA 9.0 65 Jersey Wahoos JW 9.0 65 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA CA-Y 9.0 68 United Swim Club USC 8.0 69 Northern KY Clippers Swimming CLPR 7.0 69 Aulea Swim Club AUL 7.0 69 T2 Aquatics T2 7.0 69 Wahoo’s of Wellington WOW 7.0 69 Crawfish Aquatics CRAW 7.0 69 Elmbrook Swim Club EBSC 7.0 75 The Fish FISH 6.5 76 Blue Dolfins BD 6.0 76 Nitro Swimming NTRO 6.0 76 Berzerker Swimming BZRK 6.0 76 Swim Neptune NEP 6.0 76 East Carolina Aquatics ECA 6.0 81 Cardinal Community Swim Club CARD 5.0 81 Triggerfish Aquatics TFA 5.0 81 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers FAST 5.0 81 Billings Aquatic Club BAC 5.0 85 Magnolia Aquatic Club MAC 4.0 86 Sierra Marlins Swim Team SMST 3.5 87 Lincoln Select Swimming LSS 3.0 87 Saluki Swim Club SALU 3.0 89 Trinity Prep Aquatics TPA 2.0 89 Blue Tide Aquatics BTA 2.0 89 SOCAL Aquatics Association SCAL 2.0 89 Seminole Aquatics SA 2.0 89 SOL Swim Team SST 2.0 89 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence RACE 2.0 89 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. TST 2.0 96 Planet Swim Aquatics PSA 1.0 96 Pipeline Swimming PS 1.0 96 Highlander Aquatic Club HIGH 1.0

Some new additions from the December 14 ranks:

Greater Somersety County YMCA has joined the list, sitting 17th. They’re the only team not included in previous results to crack the top 20 in final results.

Pikes Peak Aquatics (30th), Crawfish Aquatics (69th), Swim Neptune (76th), Lincoln Select (87th) and Seminole Aquatics (89th) all joined the list after not appearing in the December 14 ranks.