18&U Winter Championships Results Finalized, TAC Titans Win Team Title

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 1-13, 2020
- Multi-site
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
The combined results of the multi-site 18 & Under Winter Championships have been finalized, capping a virtual win for North Carolina’s TAC Titans.
FORMAT
In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.
Athletes’ ages were locked in as of the first day of the competition, and they must have already had a time standard in an event for that event to count toward the standings.
Only a swimmer’s 6 highest-placing events are counted toward the champioships, both for individual placement and team scoring.
Final Results
USA Swimming compiled results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.
Full Top 20 In Each Event
Winter Champions In Each Event
|Event
|Gender
|Leader
|Time
|50 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|21.41
|100 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|47.36
|200 FR SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:43.23
|500 FR SCY
|F
|Emma Weyant
|4:38.39
|1650 FR SCY
|F
|Cavan Gormsen
|15:58.97
|100 BK SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|50.18
|200 BK SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|1:49.35
|100 BR SCY
|F
|Letitia Sim
|59.01
|200 BR SCY
|F
|Abby Arens
|2:08.21
|100 FL SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|49.80
|200 FL SCY
|F
|Tess Howley
|1:53.95
|200 IM SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.50
|400 IM SCY
|F
|Emma Weyant
|4:04.48
|50 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|19.62
|100 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|43.44
|200 FR SCY
|M
|Luke Miller
|1:33.83
|500 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|4:18.33
|1650 FR SCY
|M
|Liam Custer
|14:37.86
|100 BK SCY
|M
|Anthony Grimm
|46.25
|200 BK SCY
|M
|Jack Aikins
|1:40.92
|100 BR SCY
|M
|Josh Matheny
|52.02
|200 BR SCY
|M
|Josh Matheny
|1:51.38
|100 FL SCY
|M
|Zac Van Zandt
|45.84
|200 FL SCY
|M
|Landon Gentry
|1:43.03
|200 IM SCY
|M
|Baylor Nelson
|1:45.04
|400 IM SCY
|M
|Mikey Moore
|3:45.12
Here are the multi-event champions:
- Claire Curzan, TAC (3): 100 back, 200 back, 100 fly
- Gretchen Walsh, NAC (2): 50 free, 100 free
- Torri Huske, AAC (2): 200 free, 200 IM
- Emma Weyant, SYS (2): 500 free, 400 IM
- Youssef Ramadan, UN (2): 50 free, 100 free
- Josh Matheny, PEAQ (2): 100 breast, 200 breast
Final Team Scores
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Points
|1
|TAC Titans
|TAC
|237.0
|2
|Sarasota Sharks
|SYS
|177.0
|3
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|NCAP
|170.0
|4
|SwimMAC Carolina
|MAC
|131.5
|5
|SwimAtlanta
|SA
|125.5
|6
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|AAC
|107.0
|7
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|LIAC
|102.0
|8
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|NAC
|100.0
|9
|Dynamo Swim Club
|DYNA
|91.0
|10
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|MSA
|86.0
|11
|Mason Makos Swim Team
|MAKO
|75.5
|12
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|NCAC
|74.0
|13
|Springfield Aquatics
|SPA
|71.5
|14
|Austin Swim Club
|ASC
|64.0
|15
|TNT Swimming
|TNT
|56.5
|16
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|FAST
|56.0
|17
|Greater Somerset County YMCA Storm
|GSCY
|54.0
|18
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|CFSC
|52.0
|19
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|LAC
|51.5
|20
|COR Swimming
|COR
|50.0
|21
|Tampa Elite Aquatics
|TEAM
|46.0
|22
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|TOPS
|45.5
|23
|Clovis Swim Club
|CLOV
|44.5
|23
|Franklin Regional Swim Team
|FRST
|44.5
|25
|South Shore Sails
|SSS
|44.0
|26
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|SPAC
|42.0
|26
|Carpet Capital Aquatics Club
|CCAC
|42.0
|28
|Treasure Coast Aquatics
|TCA
|41.0
|29
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|PEAQ
|40.0
|30
|Pikes Peak Athletics
|PPA
|39.5
|30
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|FAST
|39.5
|32
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|YSSC
|39.0
|33
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|SAC
|36.0
|34
|Bluefish Swim Club
|ABF
|34.0
|35
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|TWST
|33.0
|36
|Zionsville Swim Club
|ZSC
|32.0
|37
|Empire KC Swim Club
|EKC
|30.5
|38
|Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics
|PWAC
|29.5
|39
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|AZFL
|28.0
|40
|Quicksilver Swimming
|QSS
|27.5
|41
|St Charles Swim Team
|SCST
|27.0
|42
|Mason Manta Rays
|RAYS
|25.0
|42
|Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina
|LTNC
|25.0
|44
|Baylor Swim Club
|BAY
|21.5
|45
|Pine Crest Swimming
|PCS
|21.0
|45
|Race Pace Club – KY
|RPC
|21.0
|47
|Medina Recreation Swim Team
|MRST
|20.0
|47
|Team Suffolk
|TS
|20.0
|49
|TOPS Swimming
|TOPS
|19.5
|50
|Machine Aquatics
|MACH
|19.0
|50
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|SAND
|19.0
|52
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|BAD
|18.0
|53
|Cardinal Aquatics
|CARD
|15.5
|54
|Reno Aquatic Club
|RENO
|14.0
|55
|Metroplex Aquatics
|MTRO
|13.5
|56
|Tampa Bay Aquatic Club
|TBAC
|13.0
|57
|Westchester Aquatic Club
|WEST
|12.0
|58
|North Texas Nadadores
|NTN
|11.0
|58
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|PAA
|11.0
|58
|Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores
|TCSC
|11.0
|58
|Marietta Marlins, Inc
|LINS
|11.0
|58
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|NAAC
|11.0
|58
|Western Ymca Wahoos
|WEST
|11.0
|64
|Irish Aquatics
|IA
|10.0
|65
|Irvine Novaquatics
|NOVA
|9.0
|65
|Jersey Wahoos
|JW
|9.0
|65
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|CA-Y
|9.0
|68
|United Swim Club
|USC
|8.0
|69
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|CLPR
|7.0
|69
|Aulea Swim Club
|AUL
|7.0
|69
|T2 Aquatics
|T2
|7.0
|69
|Wahoo’s of Wellington
|WOW
|7.0
|69
|Crawfish Aquatics
|CRAW
|7.0
|69
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|EBSC
|7.0
|75
|The Fish
|FISH
|6.5
|76
|Blue Dolfins
|BD
|6.0
|76
|Nitro Swimming
|NTRO
|6.0
|76
|Berzerker Swimming
|BZRK
|6.0
|76
|Swim Neptune
|NEP
|6.0
|76
|East Carolina Aquatics
|ECA
|6.0
|81
|Cardinal Community Swim Club
|CARD
|5.0
|81
|Triggerfish Aquatics
|TFA
|5.0
|81
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|FAST
|5.0
|81
|Billings Aquatic Club
|BAC
|5.0
|85
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|MAC
|4.0
|86
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|SMST
|3.5
|87
|Lincoln Select Swimming
|LSS
|3.0
|87
|Saluki Swim Club
|SALU
|3.0
|89
|Trinity Prep Aquatics
|TPA
|2.0
|89
|Blue Tide Aquatics
|BTA
|2.0
|89
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|SCAL
|2.0
|89
|Seminole Aquatics
|SA
|2.0
|89
|SOL Swim Team
|SST
|2.0
|89
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
|RACE
|2.0
|89
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|TST
|2.0
|96
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|PSA
|1.0
|96
|Pipeline Swimming
|PS
|1.0
|96
|Highlander Aquatic Club
|HIGH
|1.0
Some new additions from the December 14 ranks:
Greater Somersety County YMCA has joined the list, sitting 17th. They’re the only team not included in previous results to crack the top 20 in final results.
Pikes Peak Aquatics (30th), Crawfish Aquatics (69th), Swim Neptune (76th), Lincoln Select (87th) and Seminole Aquatics (89th) all joined the list after not appearing in the December 14 ranks.