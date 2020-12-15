Matthew Fallon Swims #7 Time in 17-18 200 Yard Breaststroke History in Texas

Tigershark Swim Team Santa CLAWS Classic

December 11-13, 2020

Belton High School, Belton, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yard)

Results

High school senior Matt Fallon was a long way from home last weekend, but that didn’t stop him from throwing down some big times at the Tigershark Swim Team Santa CLAWS Classic in Belton, Texas this weekend.

Fallon, the #8 recruit in the high school class of 2021 and a Penn commit, lives in Warren, New Jersey, near New York City. While some swimmers from his state traveled to Carlisle, Pennsylvania for a chance at stamping times on the Winter Junior Championships leaderboards, Fallon instead went all the way south to Texas.

There, he won 4 races in 4 swims, including 3 new lifetime bests. All 4 swims rank in the top 16 scoring places for the USA Swimming 18 & Under Winter Championships based on results that have been submitted as of the publishing date.

Matthew Fallon‘s Weekend, Times, 2020 18 & Under Winter Championships Rank So Far

100 breaststroke – 53.52 (4th)

200 breaststroke – 1:52.87 (2nd)

200 IM – 1:46.82 (14th)

400 IM – 3:47.43 (2nd)

While the 400 IM was shy of the 3:44 that he’s been in the past, the 200 IM dropped a second, the 100 breast dropped half-a-second, and the 200 breast dropped half-a-second off his previous best times.

In that 200 breaststroke, he jumped Derek Maas for the 7th-fastest swimmer in 17-18 age group history.

Other Meet Highlights: