Virtual Winter Juniors Dec 14 Update: Curzan & TAC Titans Surge

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 1-13, 2020
- Multi-site
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Meet Central
- Meet Info
The rankings aren’t final, as some meet results are still trickling into the database. But the qualifying period has closed, and it’s time to take a look at the current Winter Championships leaders.
FORMAT
In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.
RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 14
USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.
We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Thursday morning.
FULL TOP 20 IN EACH EVENT AS OF DECEMBER 14
CURRENT WINTER CHAMPION LEADERS AS OF DECEMBER 10
|Event
|Gender
|Leader
|Time
|50 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|21.41
|100 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|47.36
|200 FR SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:43.23
|500 FR SCY
|F
|Emma Weyant
|4:38.39
|1650 FR SCY
|F
|Cavan Gormsen
|15:58.97
|100 BK SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|50.18
|200 BK SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|1:49.35
|100 BR SCY
|F
|Letitia Sim
|59.01
|200 BR SCY
|F
|Abby Arens
|2:08.21
|100 FL SCY
|F
|Claire Curzan
|49.80
|200 FL SCY
|F
|Tess Howley
|1:53.95
|200 IM SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.50
|400 IM SCY
|F
|Emma Weyant
|4:04.48
|50 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|19.62
|100 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|43.44
|200 FR SCY
|M
|Luke Miller
|1:33.83
|500 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|4:18.33
|1650 FR SCY
|M
|Liam Custer
|14:37.86
|100 BK SCY
|M
|Anthony Grimm
|46.25
|200 BK SCY
|M
|Jack Aikins
|1:40.92
|100 BR SCY
|M
|Josh Matheny
|52.02
|200 BR SCY
|M
|Josh Matheny
|1:51.38
|100 FL SCY
|M
|Zac Van Zandt
|45.84
|200 FL SCY
|M
|Landon Gentry
|1:43.03
|200 IM SCY
|M
|Baylor Nelson
|1:45.04
|400 IM SCY
|M
|Mikey Moore
|3:45.12
New event leaders since our last look at the ranks include Weyant (500 free, 400 IM), Gormsen (1650 free), Curzan (100 back, 200 back, 100 fly), Howley (200 fly), Custer (1650 free), Aikins (200 back), and Matheny (100 breast, 200 breast).
CURRENT TEAM SCORES AS OF DECEMBER 14
Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers, but they are factored out of the team score ranks below:
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Points
|1
|TAC Titans
|TAC
|244.0
|2
|Sarasota Sharks
|SYS
|178.0
|3
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|NCAP
|172.0
|4
|SwimMAC Carolina
|MAC
|139.5
|5
|SwimAtlanta
|SA
|127.5
|6
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|AAC
|107.0
|7
|Long Island Aquatic Club
|LIAC
|105.0
|8
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|NAC
|101.0
|9
|Dynamo Swim Club
|DYNA
|93.0
|10
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|MSA
|86.0
|11
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|NCAC
|77.5
|11
|Mason Makos Swim Team
|MAKO
|77.5
|13
|Springfield Aquatics
|SPA
|71.5
|14
|Austin Swim Club
|ASC
|65.0
|15
|Lakeside Aquatic Club
|LAC
|57.5
|16
|TNT Swimming
|TNT
|56.5
|17
|Fort Collins Area Swim Team
|FAST
|56.0
|18
|COR Swimming
|COR
|54.0
|18
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|CFSC
|54.0
|20
|Franklin Regional Swim Team
|FRST
|47.0
|21
|Tampa Elite Aquatics
|TEAM
|46.0
|22
|Clovis Swim Club
|CLOV
|45.5
|22
|Univ of Denver Hilltoppers
|TOPS
|45.5
|24
|Spartan Aquatic Club
|SPAC
|45.0
|25
|Carpet Capital Aquatics Club
|CCAC
|44.0
|25
|South Shore Sails
|SSS
|44.0
|27
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|FAST
|41.5
|28
|Treasure Coast Aquatics
|TCA
|41.0
|29
|Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics
|PEAQ
|40.0
|30
|Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club
|YSSC
|39.0
|31
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|TWST
|35.5
|32
|Bluefish Swim Club
|ABF
|34.0
|33
|Zionsville Swim Club
|ZSC
|32.0
|34
|Empire KC Swim Club
|EKC
|31.5
|35
|Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics
|PWAC
|30.5
|36
|St Charles Swim Team
|SCST
|29.0
|37
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|AZFL
|28.0
|38
|Quicksilver Swimming
|QSS
|27.5
|39
|Mason Manta Rays
|RAYS
|25.0
|39
|Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina
|LTNC
|25.0
|41
|Baylor Swim Club
|BAY
|21.5
|42
|Pine Crest Swimming
|PCS
|21.0
|42
|Race Pace Club – KY
|RPC
|21.0
|44
|Medina Recreation Swim Team
|MRST
|20.0
|44
|Badger Swim Club,Inc.
|BAD
|20.0
|44
|Team Suffolk
|TS
|20.0
|47
|Sandpipers Of Nevada
|SAND
|19.0
|47
|Machine Aquatics
|MACH
|19.0
|49
|TOPS Swimming
|TOPS
|18.5
|50
|Metroplex Aquatics
|MTRO
|15.5
|50
|Cardinal Aquatics
|CARD
|15.5
|52
|Tampa Bay Aquatic Club
|TBAC
|14.0
|52
|Reno Aquatic Club
|RENO
|14.0
|54
|North Texas Nadadores
|NTN
|13.0
|55
|Marietta Marlins, Inc
|LINS
|12.0
|55
|Westchester Aquatic Club
|WEST
|12.0
|57
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|CA-Y
|11.0
|57
|Irvine Novaquatics
|NOVA
|11.0
|57
|Peddie Aquatic Association
|PAA
|11.0
|57
|Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores
|TCSC
|11.0
|57
|New Albany Aquatic Club
|NAAC
|11.0
|57
|Jersey Wahoos
|JW
|11.0
|57
|Western Ymca Wahoos
|WEST
|11.0
|64
|Irish Aquatics
|IA
|10.0
|64
|United Swim Club
|USC
|10.0
|66
|Northern KY Clippers Swimming
|CLPR
|9.0
|66
|Aulea Swim Club
|AUL
|9.0
|66
|Wahoo’s of Wellington
|WOW
|9.0
|69
|The Fish
|FISH
|8.5
|70
|Billings Aquatic Club
|BAC
|8.0
|70
|Scottsdale Aquatic Club
|SAC
|8.0
|72
|Elmbrook Swim Club
|EBSC
|7.0
|72
|Cardinal Community Swim Club
|CARD
|7.0
|72
|Fishers Area Swimming Tigers
|FAST
|7.0
|72
|T2 Aquatics
|T2
|7.0
|72
|Berzerker Swimming
|BZRK
|7.0
|77
|Blue Dolfins
|BD
|6.0
|77
|Nitro Swimming
|NTRO
|6.0
|77
|East Carolina Aquatics
|ECA
|6.0
|77
|Triggerfish Aquatics
|TFA
|6.0
|81
|Sierra Marlins Swim Team
|SMST
|4.5
|82
|Magnolia Aquatic Club
|MAC
|4.0
|83
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|TST
|3.0
|83
|Saluki Swim Club
|SALU
|3.0
|83
|SOCAL Aquatics Association
|SCAL
|3.0
|86
|Trinity Prep Aquatics
|TPA
|2.0
|86
|Highlander Aquatic Club
|HIGH
|2.0
|86
|Blue Tide Aquatics
|BTA
|2.0
|86
|DART Swimming
|DART
|2.0
|86
|SOL Swim Team
|SST
|2.0
|86
|Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence
|RACE
|2.0
|92
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|PSA
|1.0
|92
|Sailfish Aquatics
|SAIL
|1.0
|92
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|FCST
|1.0
|92
|Greater Toledo Aquatic Club
|GTAC
|1.0
|92
|Pipeline Swimming
|PS
|1.0
Headline really isn’t a shock. Not taking a way from the clear breakaway winners, but as far as the upper-middle of the pack goes, anyone that’s swam at Cary can tell you that the TAC pool is short.
Wdym
Why no 1000 lists?