Virtual Winter Juniors Dec 14 Update: Curzan & TAC Titans Surge

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 1-13, 2020

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Info

The rankings aren’t final, as some meet results are still trickling into the database. But the qualifying period has closed, and it’s time to take a look at the current Winter Championships leaders.

FORMAT

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 14

USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Thursday morning.

CURRENT WINTER CHAMPION LEADERS AS OF DECEMBER 10

New event leaders since our last look at the ranks include Weyant (500 free, 400 IM), Gormsen (1650 free), Curzan (100 back, 200 back, 100 fly), Howley (200 fly), Custer (1650 free), Aikins (200 back), and Matheny (100 breast, 200 breast).

CURRENT TEAM SCORES AS OF DECEMBER 14

Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers, but they are factored out of the team score ranks below: