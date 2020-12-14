Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virtual Winter Juniors Dec 14 Update: Curzan & TAC Titans Surge

Comments: 3

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The rankings aren’t final, as some meet results are still trickling into the database. But the qualifying period has closed, and it’s time to take a look at the current Winter Championships leaders.

FORMAT

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

RESULTS AS OF DECEMBER 14

USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Thursday morning.

FULL TOP 20 IN EACH EVENT AS OF DECEMBER 14

CURRENT WINTER CHAMPION LEADERS AS OF DECEMBER 10

Event Gender Leader Time
50 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 21.41
100 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 47.36
200 FR SCY F Torri Huske 1:43.23
500 FR SCY F Emma Weyant 4:38.39
1650 FR SCY F Cavan Gormsen 15:58.97
100 BK SCY F Claire Curzan 50.18
200 BK SCY F Claire Curzan 1:49.35
100 BR SCY F Letitia Sim 59.01
200 BR SCY F Abby Arens 2:08.21
100 FL SCY F Claire Curzan 49.80
200 FL SCY F Tess Howley 1:53.95
200 IM SCY F Torri Huske 1:54.50
400 IM SCY F Emma Weyant 4:04.48
50 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 19.62
100 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 43.44
200 FR SCY M Luke Miller 1:33.83
500 FR SCY M James Plage 4:18.33
1650 FR SCY M Liam Custer 14:37.86
100 BK SCY M Anthony Grimm 46.25
200 BK SCY M Jack Aikins 1:40.92
100 BR SCY M Josh Matheny 52.02
200 BR SCY M Josh Matheny 1:51.38
100 FL SCY M Zac Van Zandt 45.84
200 FL SCY M Landon Gentry 1:43.03
200 IM SCY M Baylor Nelson 1:45.04
400 IM SCY M Mikey Moore 3:45.12

New event leaders since our last look at the ranks include Weyant (500 free, 400 IM), Gormsen (1650 free), Curzan (100 back, 200 back, 100 fly), Howley (200 fly), Custer (1650 free), Aikins (200 back), and Matheny (100 breast, 200 breast).

CURRENT TEAM SCORES AS OF DECEMBER 14

Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers, but they are factored out of the team score ranks below:

Rank Club Code Points
1 TAC Titans TAC 244.0
2 Sarasota Sharks SYS 178.0
3 Nation’s Capital Swim Club NCAP 172.0
4 SwimMAC Carolina MAC 139.5
5 SwimAtlanta SA 127.5
6 Arlington Aquatic Club AAC 107.0
7 Long Island Aquatic Club LIAC 105.0
8 Nashville Aquatic Club NAC 101.0
9 Dynamo Swim Club DYNA 93.0
10 Mecklenburg Swim Association MSA 86.0
11 North Carolina Aquatic Club NCAC 77.5
11 Mason Makos Swim Team MAKO 77.5
13 Springfield Aquatics SPA 71.5
14 Austin Swim Club ASC 65.0
15 Lakeside Aquatic Club LAC 57.5
16 TNT Swimming TNT 56.5
17 Fort Collins Area Swim Team FAST 56.0
18 COR Swimming COR 54.0
18 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club CFSC 54.0
20 Franklin Regional Swim Team FRST 47.0
21 Tampa Elite Aquatics TEAM 46.0
22 Clovis Swim Club CLOV 45.5
22 Univ of Denver Hilltoppers TOPS 45.5
24 Spartan Aquatic Club SPAC 45.0
25 Carpet Capital Aquatics Club CCAC 44.0
25 South Shore Sails SSS 44.0
27 Flood Aquatics Swim Team FAST 41.5
28 Treasure Coast Aquatics TCA 41.0
29 Team Pittsburgh Elite Aquatics PEAQ 40.0
30 Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club YSSC 39.0
31 The Woodlands Swim Team TWST 35.5
32 Bluefish Swim Club ABF 34.0
33 Zionsville Swim Club ZSC 32.0
34 Empire KC Swim Club EKC 31.5
35 Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatics PWAC 30.5
36 St Charles Swim Team SCST 29.0
37 Azura Florida Aquatics AZFL 28.0
38 Quicksilver Swimming QSS 27.5
39 Mason Manta Rays RAYS 25.0
39 Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina LTNC 25.0
41 Baylor Swim Club BAY 21.5
42 Pine Crest Swimming PCS 21.0
42 Race Pace Club – KY RPC 21.0
44 Medina Recreation Swim Team MRST 20.0
44 Badger Swim Club,Inc. BAD 20.0
44 Team Suffolk TS 20.0
47 Sandpipers Of Nevada SAND 19.0
47 Machine Aquatics MACH 19.0
49 TOPS Swimming TOPS 18.5
50 Metroplex Aquatics MTRO 15.5
50 Cardinal Aquatics CARD 15.5
52 Tampa Bay Aquatic Club TBAC 14.0
52 Reno Aquatic Club RENO 14.0
54 North Texas Nadadores NTN 13.0
55 Marietta Marlins, Inc LINS 12.0
55 Westchester Aquatic Club WEST 12.0
57 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA CA-Y 11.0
57 Irvine Novaquatics NOVA 11.0
57 Peddie Aquatic Association PAA 11.0
57 Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores TCSC 11.0
57 New Albany Aquatic Club NAAC 11.0
57 Jersey Wahoos JW 11.0
57 Western Ymca Wahoos WEST 11.0
64 Irish Aquatics IA 10.0
64 United Swim Club USC 10.0
66 Northern KY Clippers Swimming CLPR 9.0
66 Aulea Swim Club AUL 9.0
66 Wahoo’s of Wellington WOW 9.0
69 The Fish FISH 8.5
70 Billings Aquatic Club BAC 8.0
70 Scottsdale Aquatic Club SAC 8.0
72 Elmbrook Swim Club EBSC 7.0
72 Cardinal Community Swim Club CARD 7.0
72 Fishers Area Swimming Tigers FAST 7.0
72 T2 Aquatics T2 7.0
72 Berzerker Swimming BZRK 7.0
77 Blue Dolfins BD 6.0
77 Nitro Swimming NTRO 6.0
77 East Carolina Aquatics ECA 6.0
77 Triggerfish Aquatics TFA 6.0
81 Sierra Marlins Swim Team SMST 4.5
82 Magnolia Aquatic Club MAC 4.0
83 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. TST 3.0
83 Saluki Swim Club SALU 3.0
83 SOCAL Aquatics Association SCAL 3.0
86 Trinity Prep Aquatics TPA 2.0
86 Highlander Aquatic Club HIGH 2.0
86 Blue Tide Aquatics BTA 2.0
86 DART Swimming DART 2.0
86 SOL Swim Team SST 2.0
86 Rockwall Aquatic Center of Excellence RACE 2.0
92 Planet Swim Aquatics PSA 1.0
92 Sailfish Aquatics SAIL 1.0
92 First Colony Swim Team, Inc. FCST 1.0
92 Greater Toledo Aquatic Club GTAC 1.0
92 Pipeline Swimming PS 1.0

In This Story

3
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
3 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
NCSwimmer123
1 hour ago

Headline really isn’t a shock. Not taking a way from the clear breakaway winners, but as far as the upper-middle of the pack goes, anyone that’s swam at Cary can tell you that the TAC pool is short.

1
-3
Reply
MX4x50relay
Reply to  NCSwimmer123
24 minutes ago

Wdym

0
0
Reply
John
2 minutes ago

Why no 1000 lists?

0
0
Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!