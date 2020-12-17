Weinstein, Sim Among Top 14U Performers Of Virtual 18&U Winter Championships

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

USA Swimming has finalized the results of its Virtual 18&Under Winter Championships, which ran for two weeks and allowed swims done across the country to factor into the results, and there were several impressive performances that made their way to the top of the leaderboard.

And while names like Claire Curzan, Gretchen Walsh and Josh Matheny dazzled, so too did some 14 & under performers who were competing against swimmers up to four years their elder.

In total, 11 swimmers aged 14 and under finished inside the top-25 rankings for the virtual meet, led by TNT Swimming’s Levenia Sim who placed sixth overall in the women’s 100 backstroke. Sim, 14, put up a time of 53.17 to take over 11th place all-time in the 13-14 age group.

As an aside, the top 14 & under performance from the two-week span actually came from 14-year-old Erika Pelaez, who represents Eagle Aquatics. Pelaez clocked 52.92 in the 100 back to sit seventh all-time in the 13-14 age group. Her swim would’ve ranked fifth for the 18&U Championships, but is not apart of the official results for whatever reason (the meet she was at has yet to be uploaded to USA Swimming, which is likely the primary reason).

Pelaez also recorded times that would’ve been good enough for sixth in the 100 free, 12th in the 50 free, 13th in the 100 fly and 18th in the 200 back.

Joining Sim with a swim officially ranked inside the top-eight was 13-year-old Claire Weinstein, who went 4:44.10 in the 500 freestyle to rank seventh for the meet and 18th all-time among 13-14s.

Weinstein, a member of Westchester Aquatic Club, also took 20th place in the 200 free (1:47.66).

The only 13-year-old swimmer other than Weinstein to finish top-25 in an event was Thomas Heilman, who took 20th in the men’s 100 butterfly in a time of 48.04.

To get an idea of how difficult it is for a 13-year-old to rank so high when facing 17 and 18-year-olds, Jason Zhao became the third-fastest 13-year-old boy ever in the 100 breast in Ohio (56.93) and still only finished 117th overall for the meet.

Along with Weinstein, Irish Aquatics’ Lily Christianson and Sarasota Sharks swimmer Addie Sauickie also ranked in the top-25 in two different events. Check out out all of the swims from 14 & unders that ranked highly below:

14 & Under Swimmers Ranked Top-25 In 18&Under Championships

FEMALE SWIMMERS

MALE SWIMMERS