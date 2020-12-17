Minakov Goes Lifetime-Best 22.5 Fly On Day 4 of Russian SC Champs, Shaves WJR

2020 RUSSIAN SHORT COURSE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Monday, December 14 – Saturday, December 19

St. Petersburg, Russia

SCM (25m)

Prelims 9 AM / Finals 6 PM (Local Time)

Meet Page

Online Broadcast

Live results

18-year-old Andrei Minakov chopped almost a half-second off of his career-best 50 fly, coming within a tenth of the world junior record benchmark.

Minakov went 22.54 to lead semifinals of the 50 short course meter butterfly. The 2002-born Minakov is eligible to break world junior records for just two more weeks, but he’ll have a prime opportunity in tomorrow night’s final. The world junior record in the boys short course 50 fly is technically held by no one. FINA only started tracking world junior records in short course in 2015. Instead of going back through historical rankings for previous swims, FINA created “world best/benchmark times.” Until an age-eligible swimmer betters the benchmark time, the record remains unoccupied.

All of that is to say that the boys 50 fly benchmark time is a 22.43. Minakov would need to drop 0.11 seconds to match the benchmark and take over the world junior record.

Minakov’s previous best time was a 2..98 from 2018, so his semifinals swim represented a sizable time drop.

A few other notable swims from day 4: