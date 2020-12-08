Levenia Sim Moves To 11th In 13-14 100 BK; Letitia Sim 11th In 17-18 100 BR

2020 SE Holiday Classic

December 4-7, 2020

Ensworth Natatorium

Nashville, Tennessee

SCY (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: Holiday Classic 2020

Some standout age group swims were produced at the 2020 SE Holiday Classic in Nashville, highlighted by TNT Swimming’s sister duo of Levenia Sim and Letitia Sim charging up the girls’ 13-14 and 17-18 rankings in the 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke, respectively.

SIM SISTERS SHINE

Levenia Sim, 14, dropped a time of 53.17 in the 100 back, ranking her 11th all-time in the age group. Just a day prior, competing at the Alabama High School State Championships, Sim had clocked 53.42, which put her into a tie for 17th in the age group. Prior to that, her best time stood at 54.76, done in September.

Sim now sits just .01 shy of cracking the top-10, where five-time Olympic gold medalist Missy Franklin occupies the 10th spot in 53.16.

Back in February, Sim set a new Southeastern Swimming LSC record in the 200 fly in 1:58.77. She still has some work to do in the 100 back, however, as the current record happens to belong to the third-fastest performer in history, Alex Walsh (51.62).

Sim also raced the 100 (54.18) and 200 fly (2:00.05), along with the 100 breast (1:04.70) and 100 free (51.88). Her swim in the 100 breast was a new best, while she was just off her 100 fly PB of 53.75 which ranks her 31st all-time in the age group. That 200 fly LSC record also has her 26th-fastest among 13-14s.

Letitia Sim, 17, produced a time of 59.01 in the 100 breast, dropping nearly a second from her previous best time set last month (59.93). She now ranks 11th all-time among 17-18s, while her old best had her tied for 48th.

Sim now sits two-tenths off the 17-18 LSC record of 58.81, which also belongs to Walsh (set in March).

That swim also ranks her first in USA Swimming’s 18 & Under Winter Championships for the time being, with the window for results closing on December 13. Levenia Sim‘s 100 back ranks her fourth overall, which is the highest among any 14 & under athlete thus far.

The elder Sim sister also put up a time of 2:10.34 in the 200 breast, just off her best of 2:09.65 from November that ranks her 35th in the age group. She also cracked the top-100 in the 100 fly, clocking 52.76, and dropped a second in the 200 back (1:57.07).

ISAAC LEE DROPS 15:38 MILE AT 14

The other major standout performance of the meet came from 14-year-old Isaac Lee, representing the Manchester Makos Swim Team, who dropped 25 seconds in the 1650 freestyle to take over 37th spot in the boys’ 13-14 age group. Lee’s previous best was a 16:03.20, done in February, and had also gone 16:14.52 just last month, indicating he had a big taper for this meet.

Lee also took off over two seconds in the 200 (1:43.54) and 500 free (4:39.09), and dropped more than three in the 400 IM (4:04.94).

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS