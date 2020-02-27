Levenia Sim Breaks Tracy Caulkins’ 42-Year Old LSC Record in the 200 Fly

13-year old Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming broke the Southeastern Swimming Record in the 13-14 girl’s 200 yard butterfly. Competing at the Southeastern Short Course Championships in Huntsville, Alabama she broke 1:59 for the first time in Southeastern Swimming history, finishing in a time of 1:58.77. In doing so she broke the LSC’s oldest standing girls’ record, set by swimming legend Tracy Caulkins in 1978.

Caulkins would go on to be an Olympic and World Champion, as well as setting the world record in the 200 fly, among other events. At the time of her retirement she had set 63 American records, the most ever, 5 world records, and won 3 Olympic (all gold) and 8 World Championship medals.

This is not the first time the Sim has broken a record of a future member of the national team. Last year, while still competing in the 11-12 age group, Sim broke Regan Smith’s National Age Group Record in the 50 back. Smith is now the World Record holder in the 100 and 200 meter backstrokes.

Sim’s earned recognition as the Outstanding Female Swimmer of the Meet, due in large part to her 100 and 200 fly. With over a year left in the 13-14 age group she will have a strong chance of challenging the Southeastern Swimming record in the 100 fly as well. It currently sits at a 53.07, set by Gretchen Walsh in 2017.

Sim’s other results from the meet:

100 fly – 53.75

100 breast – 1:05.27

200 breast – 2:20.26

100 free – 50.89

400 IM – 4:32.22

Levenia is the younger sister of Letitia Sim, who earlier this month committed to Michigan for the fall of 2021. A runner-up at the 2019 Winter Juniors, Letitia is currently ranked #9 nationally in the class of 2021.