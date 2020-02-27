2020 Men’s Ivy League Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 MEN’S IVY LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Ivy League Championships kick off tonight in Boston, Massachusetts. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. The Crimson enters the meet as the 3-time defending champions. We could see a close showdown between Harvard and Princeton for the title this season. The Swimulator scores of their season best times show the teams separated by just 15 points.

Look out for the leadoff splits on the 800 free relay. Swimmers will get a first chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the 200 free, provided they haven’t already done so with their season bests.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Ivy League Meet Record: Harvard (2019) – 1:24.33

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2019 Champion: Harvard – 1:24.33

GOLD: Columbia, 1:25.36 SILVER: Harvard, 1:26.34 BRONZE: Cornell, 1:26.64

Columbia won this race by almost a second, taking down the Pool Record in 1:25.36. That erased Harvard’s former record of 1:25.52 from 2017. Cole Stevens led off with a 21.93 back split, handing off the Nianguo Liu for a 24.19 breast leg. Jonas Kistorp put up a 20.54 on the fly. They got the only sub-19 anchor of the field as Albert Gwo closed in 18.80.

Harvard freshman Gunner Grant led off closely behind Stevens with a 21.97, but the field had some catching up to do as Cornell’s Dylan Curtis was the fastest of the field in 21.60. The Crimson (1:26.34) pushed ahead of Cornell (1:26.64) with Umit Gures‘ field-best 20.06 fly split.

A very close race for 4th into the finish saw Penn (1:27.42) pull ahead of Brown (1:27.53) and Princeton (1:27.63) with Sean Lee‘s 20.57 on the fly leg. Brown’s Alex Smilenov almost ran them down with a 19.55 anchor split. Raunak Khosla, the reigning 200 fly champion, split a 21.08 on Princeton’s fly leg.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Ivy League Meet Record: Harvard (2019) – 6:15.38

NCAA Record: Texas (2019) – 6:05.08

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:34.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Harvard – 6:15.38

GOLD: Harvard, 6:20.96 SILVER: Princeton, 6:24.08 BRONZE: Brown, 6:25.56

Mahlon Reihman clipped his best as he led off for Harvard in 1:35.76. Corbin Rawls had the fastest split of the field on the 2nd leg in 1:34.09. Michael Zarian (1:35.41) and freshman Marcus Holmquist (1:35.70) closed as they dominated the race by over 3 seconds. With that, Harvard takes the lead going into day 2.

Princeton (6:24.08) finished 2nd as Max Walther split a 1:35.88 on the 3rd leg and Raunak Khosla anchored in 1:34.26 to run down Brown (6:25.56) on the back half. Michael Lincoln had Brown’s fastest split with a 1:34.35 on the 2nd leg. Yale freshman Joseph Page led off with a 1:36.06 as they took 4th in 6:27.04.

Dartmouth rounded out the top 5 in 6:28.88. Connor Lamastra blew away his best time with his lead off, posting a 1:35.94 as he dropped a second and a half. Freshman Paige Dacosta of Cornell (6:31.25) also led off in a lifetime best with his 1:35.19.

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1