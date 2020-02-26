2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Relays Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x)

The 2020 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships starts today in Morgantown, WV. Both Texas Longhorns teams are expected to win, but the lack of drama in the team races doesn’t preclude us seeing some fast swimming. Tonight’s session will feature the 200 medleys, the 800 medley relays, and men’s 1m diving.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

Texas – 1:36.72 Kansas – 1:37.70 Texas Christian- 1:40.06

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

Women’s 800 Free Relay

Men’s 800 Free Relay