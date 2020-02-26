Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 1 Relays Live Recap

by Robert Gibbs 1

February 26th, 2020 Big 12, College, News, Previews & Recaps

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm
  • Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x)
  • Live Results: Here
  • Streaming:
  • Championship Central: Here
  • Detailed Timeline: Here
  • Psych Sheets: Here
The 2020 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships starts today in Morgantown, WV. Both Texas Longhorns teams are expected to win, but the lack of drama in the team races doesn’t preclude us seeing some fast swimming. Tonight’s session will feature the 200 medleys, the 800 medley relays, and men’s 1m diving.

Women’s 200 Medley Relay

  1. Texas – 1:36.72
  2. Kansas – 1:37.70
  3. Texas Christian- 1:40.06

Men’s 200 Medley Relay

 

Women’s 800 Free Relay

 

Men’s 800 Free Relay

 

1
