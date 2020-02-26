2020 Men’s Big Ten Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships kick off tonight in Bloomington, Indiana. Swimmers are set to compete in the 200 medley relay and 800 free relay. Michigan enters as the defending 200 medley relay champion after setting the Big Ten Meet Record last season. In the 800 free relay, however, it’s Indiana looking to repeat as champions.

Swimmers will get a first chance to qualify for the NCAA Championships in the 200 free on the 800 free relay leadoff, provided they haven’t already done so with their season best times.

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Big Ten Meet Record: Michigan (2019) – 1:22.76

NCAA Record: Texas (2017) – 1:21.54

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:24.30

2019 Champion: Michigan – 1:22.76

GOLD: Indiana, 1:23.07 SILVER: Michigan, 1:24.16 BRONZE: Purdue, 1:24.44

Indiana’s Gabriel Fantoni raced to a 21.17 back split to give the Hoosiers the early lead. They never let up as Zane Backes (breast- 23.08), Brendan Burns (fly- 20.20), and Bruno Blaskovic (free- 18.62) followed to win the race in 1:23.07, taking down the Pool Record in the process. Burns, a freshman, had the fastest fly split of the field.

Michigan’s Miles Smachlo brought them from behind in the battle for 2nd with his 20.22 fly split, and Luiz Gustavo Borges anchored in 18.82 for the Wolverines as they finished in 1:24.16. Purdue (1:24.44) was in 2nd through the breast leg after Trent Pellini‘s 23.20 split. Ohio State (1:24.54) anchor Semuede Andreis had the fastest anchor split of the field to try and run them down for bronze, but came up just short after an 18.48 split.

Hudson McDaniel put up a quick 23.02 breast split for the Buckeyes. The fastest of the field, however, came from Minnesota (1:25.39). Max McHugh split a 22.99 as they placed 7th.

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY

Big Ten Meet Record: Michigan (2014) – 6:09.85

NCAA Record: Texas (2019) – 6:05.08

200 Free 2019 NCAA Invite: 1:34.21

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:17.18

200 Free ‘A’ Cut: 1:32.05

2019 Champion: Indiana – 6:11.02

TEAM SCORES THROUGH DAY 1