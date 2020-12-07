Torri Huske Leads 4 Events Midway Through Virtual Winter Junior Championships

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 1-13, 2020
- Multi-site
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
Format
In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.
We’re halfway through that point, so it’s time to see how the running results look:
Results as of December 7
USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.
We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Monday morning.
Full Top 20 In Each Event As of December 7
Current Winter Champion Leaders As of December 7
|Event
|Gender
|Leader
|Time
|50 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|21.41
|100 FR SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|47.36
|200 FR SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:43.23
|500 FR SCY
|F
|Blair Stoneburg
|4:38.83
|1650 FR SCY
|F
|Chase Travis
|16:09.30
|100 BK SCY
|F
|Gretchen Walsh
|51.50
|200 BK SCY
|F
|Caroline Bentz
|1:54.48
|100 BR SCY
|F
|Letitia Sim
|59.01
|200 BR SCY
|F
|Abby Arens
|2:08.21
|100 FL SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|50.29
|200 FL SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.04
|200 IM SCY
|F
|Torri Huske
|1:54.50
|400 IM SCY
|F
|Sophie Duncan
|4:11.75
|50 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|19.62
|100 FR SCY
|M
|Youssef Ramadan
|43.44
|200 FR SCY
|M
|Lukas Miller
|1:33.83
|500 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|4:18.33
|1650 FR SCY
|M
|James Plage
|15:03.32
|100 BK SCY
|M
|Anthony Grimm
|46.25
|200 BK SCY
|M
|Michael Moore
|1:42.66
|100 BR SCY
|M
|Luke Barr
|52.81
|200 BR SCY
|M
|Luke Barr
|1:56.05
|100 FL SCY
|M
|Zac Van Zandt
|45.84
|200 FL SCY
|M
|Landon Gentry
|1:43.03
|200 IM SCY
|M
|Baylor Nelson
|1:45.04
|400 IM SCY
|M
|Michael Moore
|3:45.12
Current Team Scores as of December 7
Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers. In fact, unattached swimmers account for 1280.5 points, by our calculations. Taking away the unattached swimmers, here are point totals based on current ranks:
|Rank
|Club
|Code
|Points
|1
|Nation’s Capital Swim Club
|NCAP
|375.0
|2
|SwimMAC Carolina
|MAC
|304.0
|3
|Springfield Aquatics
|SPA
|135.5
|4
|North Carolina Aquatic Club
|NCAC
|132.0
|5
|Mecklenburg Swim Association
|MSA
|118.0
|6
|Nashville Aquatic Club
|NAC
|117.0
|7
|Arlington Aquatic Club
|AAC
|114.0
|8
|Mason Makos Swim Team
|MAKO
|95.5
|9
|Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
|CFSC
|95.0
|10
|Bluefish Swim Club
|ABF
|91.0
|11
|Pine Crest Swimming
|PCS
|83.0
|12
|TNT Swimming
|TNT
|80.0
|13
|Flood Aquatics Swim Team
|FAST
|67.0
|14
|Treasure Coast Aquatics
|TCA
|64.0
|15
|Empire KC Swim Club
|EKC
|54.0
|16
|Azura Florida Aquatics
|AZFL
|48.0
|17
|St Charles Swim Team
|SCST
|45.0
|18
|Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina
|LTNC
|44.0
|19
|Swim Florida
|SWIM
|40.0
|20
|Machine Aquatics
|MACH
|37.0
|21
|First Colony Swim Team, Inc.
|FCST
|36.0
|22
|Wahoo’s of Wellington
|WOW
|33.0
|23
|T2 Aquatics
|T2
|32.0
|24
|Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA
|CA-Y
|31.0
|25
|Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg
|ATOM
|30.5
|26
|The Woodlands Swim Team
|TWST
|28.0
|27
|East Carolina Aquatics
|ECA
|24.0
|27
|Planet Swim Aquatics
|PSA
|24.0
|27
|The Fish
|FISH
|24.0
|30
|East Coast Aquatic Club
|ECAC
|22.0
|31
|South Florida Aquatic Club
|SOFL
|18.0
|32
|Rockville Montgomery Swim Club
|RMSC
|17.0
|32
|Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores
|TCSC
|17.0
|32
|Tsunami Swim Team of K.C.
|TST
|17.0
|35
|Berzerker Swimming
|BZRK
|14.0
|36
|American Energy Swim Club
|AESC
|13.0
|37
|Indian River Aquatics
|RATS
|12.0
|37
|Occoquan Swimming Inc
|OCCS
|12.0
|37
|Triggerfish Aquatics
|TFA
|12.0
|40
|Gulliver Swim Club
|GRSC
|11.0
|40
|McCallie / GPS Aquatics
|MCC
|11.0
|42
|Marlins Of Raleigh
|MOR
|10.0
|42
|Saint Andrew’s Aquatics
|SAS
|10.0
|44
|Huntsville Swim Association
|HSA
|9.5
|45
|Sailfish Aquatics
|SAIL
|9.0
|45
|South Jersey Aquatic Club
|SJAC
|9.0
|47
|Loggerhead Aquatics
|LA
|8.0
|48
|Cape Cod Swim Club
|CCSC
|7.0
|48
|Lawrence Aquahawks
|LA
|7.0
|48
|Manchester Makos Swim Team
|MMST
|7.0
|48
|North Palm Beach Swim Club
|NPB
|7.0
|48
|York YMCA
|YY
|7.0
|53
|Upper Main Line YMCA
|UMLY
|5.5
|54
|Denver Swim Academy
|DSA
|5.0
|54
|Phoenix Swimming
|PHX
|5.0
|54
|YMCA of Northwest Louisiana
|YNWL
|5.0
|57
|Crimson Aquatics
|CRIM
|4.0
|57
|Egg Harbor Twp Seahawks
|SEA
|4.0
|57
|Gator Swim Club
|BGSC
|4.0
|57
|Gulf Coast Swim Team
|GCST
|4.0
|57
|YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde
|TYDE
|4.0
|62
|Ensworth Aquatics
|ENSW
|2.0
|62
|Lincoln Select Swimming
|LSS
|2.0
|64
|Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers
|MWWM
|1.0
Did USA swimming intend to include college freshmen in these rankings? They normally wouldn’t be included in junior meet results
Any 18&U competing in sanctioned or approved meets is the way they wrote the rules. An 18 year old college swimmer COULD go to Winter Juniors just like they do to US Open, but they just never would because of college invites being the SCY focus. So, in this virtual world, they get lucky and get to ‘double dip’ with the college invites and virtual champs. Going to be real interested to see how things look after next week. What states have champs events left? Georgia seems like a real big one especially considering how some of those kids have been swimming. Who else?
To partially answer my own question, TAC has their own meet so that should shake things up since they have so many top female and male 18Us. Not sure what other teams will be there since most NC teams were at NC Winter Champs this weekend which happened to be at the TAC pool. Anyone know?
interesting, so it’s always been possible but never happened until this year.
It probably has happened some and we just didn’t notice it much.
Sims posted a 1:53 200 back which is neglected in the results.