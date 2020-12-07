Torri Huske Leads 4 Events Midway Through Virtual Winter Junior Championships

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 1-13, 2020

Multi-site

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Meet Central

Meet Info

Format

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

We’re halfway through that point, so it’s time to see how the running results look:

Results as of December 7

USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Monday morning.

Current Winter Champion Leaders As of December 7

Current Team Scores as of December 7

Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers. In fact, unattached swimmers account for 1280.5 points, by our calculations. Taking away the unattached swimmers, here are point totals based on current ranks: