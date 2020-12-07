Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Torri Huske Leads 4 Events Midway Through Virtual Winter Junior Championships

Comments: 6

2020 18 & UNDER WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Format

In a pandemic-adjusted season, USA Swimming’s Winter Junior Championships are taking place as a multi-site competition. Results from any sanctioned meet between December 1 and December 13 will count for Winter Championships scoring, with an unlimited number of meet results in that time frame being combined to create the final results.

We’re halfway through that point, so it’s time to see how the running results look:

Results as of December 7

USA Swimming is compiling results on its website – you can play around with the tool here.

We pulled the top 20 swimmers in each event so far. These numbers are, of course, limited by which meets have and have not been entered into the database as of Monday morning.

Full Top 20 In Each Event As of December 7

Current Winter Champion Leaders As of December 7

Event Gender Leader Time
50 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 21.41
100 FR SCY F Gretchen Walsh 47.36
200 FR SCY F Torri Huske 1:43.23
500 FR SCY F Blair Stoneburg 4:38.83
1650 FR SCY F Chase Travis 16:09.30
100 BK SCY F Gretchen Walsh 51.50
200 BK SCY F Caroline Bentz 1:54.48
100 BR SCY F Letitia Sim 59.01
200 BR SCY F Abby Arens 2:08.21
100 FL SCY F Torri Huske 50.29
200 FL SCY F Torri Huske 1:54.04
200 IM SCY F Torri Huske 1:54.50
400 IM SCY F Sophie Duncan 4:11.75
50 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 19.62
100 FR SCY M Youssef Ramadan 43.44
200 FR SCY M Lukas Miller 1:33.83
500 FR SCY M James Plage 4:18.33
1650 FR SCY M James Plage 15:03.32
100 BK SCY M Anthony Grimm 46.25
200 BK SCY M Michael Moore 1:42.66
100 BR SCY M Luke Barr 52.81
200 BR SCY M Luke Barr 1:56.05
100 FL SCY M Zac Van Zandt 45.84
200 FL SCY M Landon Gentry 1:43.03
200 IM SCY M Baylor Nelson 1:45.04
400 IM SCY M Michael Moore 3:45.12

Current Team Scores as of December 7

Many of the top qualifiers are college freshmen competing as unattached swimmers. In fact, unattached swimmers account for 1280.5 points, by our calculations. Taking away the unattached swimmers, here are point totals based on current ranks:

Rank Club Code Points
1 Nation’s Capital Swim Club NCAP 375.0
2 SwimMAC Carolina MAC 304.0
3 Springfield Aquatics SPA 135.5
4 North Carolina Aquatic Club NCAC 132.0
5 Mecklenburg Swim Association MSA 118.0
6 Nashville Aquatic Club NAC 117.0
7 Arlington Aquatic Club AAC 114.0
8 Mason Makos Swim Team MAKO 95.5
9 Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club CFSC 95.0
10 Bluefish Swim Club ABF 91.0
11 Pine Crest Swimming PCS 83.0
12 TNT Swimming TNT 80.0
13 Flood Aquatics Swim Team FAST 67.0
14 Treasure Coast Aquatics TCA 64.0
15 Empire KC Swim Club EKC 54.0
16 Azura Florida Aquatics AZFL 48.0
17 St Charles Swim Team SCST 45.0
18 Lifetime Swim Team North Carolina LTNC 44.0
19 Swim Florida SWIM 40.0
20 Machine Aquatics MACH 37.0
21 First Colony Swim Team, Inc. FCST 36.0
22 Wahoo’s of Wellington WOW 33.0
23 T2 Aquatics T2 32.0
24 Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA CA-Y 31.0
25 Aquatic Team Of Mecklenburg ATOM 30.5
26 The Woodlands Swim Team TWST 28.0
27 East Carolina Aquatics ECA 24.0
27 Planet Swim Aquatics PSA 24.0
27 The Fish FISH 24.0
30 East Coast Aquatic Club ECAC 22.0
31 South Florida Aquatic Club SOFL 18.0
32 Rockville Montgomery Swim Club RMSC 17.0
32 Treasure Coast Swimming Conquistadores TCSC 17.0
32 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. TST 17.0
35 Berzerker Swimming BZRK 14.0
36 American Energy Swim Club AESC 13.0
37 Indian River Aquatics RATS 12.0
37 Occoquan Swimming Inc OCCS 12.0
37 Triggerfish Aquatics TFA 12.0
40 Gulliver Swim Club GRSC 11.0
40 McCallie / GPS Aquatics MCC 11.0
42 Marlins Of Raleigh MOR 10.0
42 Saint Andrew’s Aquatics SAS 10.0
44 Huntsville Swim Association HSA 9.5
45 Sailfish Aquatics SAIL 9.0
45 South Jersey Aquatic Club SJAC 9.0
47 Loggerhead Aquatics LA 8.0
48 Cape Cod Swim Club CCSC 7.0
48 Lawrence Aquahawks LA 7.0
48 Manchester Makos Swim Team MMST 7.0
48 North Palm Beach Swim Club NPB 7.0
48 York YMCA YY 7.0
53 Upper Main Line YMCA UMLY 5.5
54 Denver Swim Academy DSA 5.0
54 Phoenix Swimming PHX 5.0
54 YMCA of Northwest Louisiana YNWL 5.0
57 Crimson Aquatics CRIM 4.0
57 Egg Harbor Twp Seahawks SEA 4.0
57 Gator Swim Club BGSC 4.0
57 Gulf Coast Swim Team GCST 4.0
57 YMCA of Northwest North Carolina Riptyde TYDE 4.0
62 Ensworth Aquatics ENSW 2.0
62 Lincoln Select Swimming LSS 2.0
64 Mid Wisconsin Wave Makers MWWM 1.0

In This Story

6 Comments
SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
55 minutes ago

Did USA swimming intend to include college freshmen in these rankings? They normally wouldn't be included in junior meet results

NC Fan
Reply to  SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
47 minutes ago

Any 18&U competing in sanctioned or approved meets is the way they wrote the rules. An 18 year old college swimmer COULD go to Winter Juniors just like they do to US Open, but they just never would because of college invites being the SCY focus. So, in this virtual world, they get lucky and get to 'double dip' with the college invites and virtual champs. Going to be real interested to see how things look after next week. What states have champs events left? Georgia seems like a real big one especially considering how some of those kids have been swimming. Who else?

NC Fan
Reply to  NC Fan
42 minutes ago

To partially answer my own question, TAC has their own meet so that should shake things up since they have so many top female and male 18Us. Not sure what other teams will be there since most NC teams were at NC Winter Champs this weekend which happened to be at the TAC pool. Anyone know?

SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
Reply to  NC Fan
41 minutes ago

interesting, so it's always been possible but never happened until this year.

swimgeek
Reply to  SAMUEL HUNTINGTON
47 seconds ago

It probably has happened some and we just didn't notice it much.

Pacific whirl
17 minutes ago

Sims posted a 1:53 200 back which is neglected in the results.

