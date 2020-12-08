Texas Triplets Alex, Miles, and Hannah Schulze Commit to Ouachita Baptist

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Triplets Alex, Miles, and Hannah Schulze have announced their decision to swim for Ouachita Baptist University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. The three siblings are seniors at Prosper High School and they swim club at Texas Ford Aquatics.

Ouachita Baptist has already received verbals from distance freestyles Lindsay Johnson on the women’s side and Hayden Jestes on the men’s side.

Miles Schulze

Miles competed at the Speedo Champions Series at College Station at the end of February. He swam the 50 free, 100 and 200 breast, and the 100 fly. He earned a spot in the E-final of both the 100 and 200 breast, and finished 176th in the 50 free and 200th in the 200 free. The meet was formatted so that prelims were swum in SCY and finals in LCM. He went a 58.50 in the 100-yard breast and a 2:05.47 in the 200-yard breast. In finals, he earned two new personal best times, clocking in at 1:09.06 for the 100-meter breast and 2:28.95 in the 200-meter breast.

Miles has 2019 Futures qualifying times in the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-meter breaststroke. He and his brother Alex hold school and club records for breast, free, and relays.

I am excited to announce my commitment to swim at Ouachita Baptist University. Thank you to my family, coaches, friends, and everyone who helped me get here. I couldn’t have done it without ya’ll! I am extremely excited and grateful to start this next chapter in life, and in my swimming career. Go Tigers!!!

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 57.52

200 breast – 2:04.09

200 IM – 1:56.98

50 free – 21.98

100 free – 49.42

Miles will join Ouachita Baptist as one of their top breaststroke recruits for the 2019-2020 season. He would have posted the team’s fastest 100 and 200 breast times during the 2019-2020 season, and his 200 IM would have been seeded 4th behind Mitchell Lee, Trent Reeder, and Jacob Ragsdell.

Additionally, he would have earned a spot in the A-final of the 100 and 200 breast, as well as a spot in the B-final of the 200 IM at the 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim conference championships. His 200 breast time would have been ranked second going into finals.

Alex Schulze

In January of 2019, Alex competed at the UIL 6A Region 2 Championships in the 50 and 100 free. He went a 22.32 in prelims of the 50 free and a 48.97, earning a spot in the B-final for each. In finals, Alex touched 11th and 12th, respectively. He led off Prosper High School’s 200 free relay, splitting a 50 free time of 22.53. Finally, he swam the third leg of the 400 free relay with Prosper finishing 7th.

Alex is a record-holder for breast and free events and relays for Prosper High School and Texas Ford Aquatics, along with his brother Miles.

I am so happy to announce that I have committed to swim at Ouachita Baptist University. I am very grateful for the opportunity to represent OBU and be a Tiger Shark! Thank you to my coaches, friends, and especially my family for helping me get to this next step. Go Tigers!!!

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 22.12

100 free – 48.17

100 breast – 59.69

200 breast – 2:13.02

His times will make him a top swimmer for the Tigers. His 200 breaststroke time would have made him the team’s second-fastest competitor during the 2019-2020 season behind Lee. Lee graduated in the spring of 2020, moving Alex up in the team’s rankings. Similarly, he would have been seeded 4th in the 100 breast behind Lee, Nolan Gerfers, and Joao Rodrigues. Gerfers will be a senior when Alex joins the team, while Rodrigues will have graduated in the spring of 2021.

Hannah Schulze

In February of 2018, Hannah competed at the UIL 5A Region 2 Championships. She swam the 500 free, earning a spot in finals after touching 9th in prelims. In finals, she took 0.87 seconds off of her time for a personal best time of 5:51.67.

She was named team captain for the Prosper High School women’s team this season.

I’m very excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at Ouachita Baptist University! I can’t wait to spend the next 4 years doing what I love! Go Tigers!

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 27.99

100 free – 1:03.36

200 free – 2:18.34

500 free – 5:51.67

Ouachita Baptist University finished 3rd at the 2020 New South Intercollegiate Swim conference championships. The women’s team took home bronze medals in the 200 and 400 free relays, and sophomore Sydney Parker earned the team’s only individual medal, with a second-place finish in the 200 back.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.