Distance Specialist Hayden Jestes Verbally Commits to Ouachita Baptist for 2021

Hayden Jestes, a senior at Prosper High School in Prosper, Texas, has announced his verbal commitment to Ouachita Baptist University where he plans to study engineering. He will head to Arkadelphia, Arkansas in the fall of 2021.

“I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to attend and swim for Ouachita Baptist University starting in the fall of 2021! As soon as I walked onto campus, I knew it was the place for me. The coaches are amazing, and it felt like home. With their amazing academics and swimming, I know I will get the best of all worlds there! Go Tigers!”

Jestes swims club with Texas Ford Aquatics. He is a member of the Sectionals Team and specializes in distance free. Jestes is a North Texas Zones Open Water Qualifier and a Futures Qualifier in the mile. He put up personal best times at the end of July in the 200 free, 200 back, 100 fly, and 400 IM, dropping 12.4 seconds year-over-year in the 400 IM, 2.7 in the 100 fly, 13.3 in the 200 back, and 4.5 in the 200 free. In March at College Station Sectionals, he lowered his 800m PB by 24 seconds to 8:50.89 and his 1500m free PB by 37.5 seconds to 16:36.98.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 16:06.37

1000 free – 9:42.81

500 free – 4:47.69

200 free – 1:49.50

400 IM – 4:23.67

200 back – 2:04.04

OBU finished 4th at the 2020 NSISC Championships. Jestes’s best 1650 time would have placed 4th, nearly 54 seconds ahead of the Tigers’ top scorer, Trayton Armstrong. Jestes also would have scored 7th in the 1000 free and made the A final of the 500 free, the B final of the 400 IM, and the C finals of the 200 free and 200 back.

