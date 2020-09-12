KNZB Publishes Complete Selection Policy Roadmap For 2021-2024

The Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) has published its entire qualification policy set for elite international competitions spanning 2021-2024.

The selection policies contained within the master handbook include the following slated for 2021:

2021 European Championships (LC & OW)

2020 Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 (LC & OW)

2021 European Championships (SC)

2021 FINA Short Course World Championships (SC)

Of importance is the fact that all athletes already qualified for upcoming competitions included this framework will see their selection intact.

The following Dutch swimmers fall into this category for the Tokyo Olympic Games:

Arno Kamminga – men’s 200m breast

– men’s 200m breast Jesse Puts – men’s 50m free

– men’s 50m free Femke Heemskerk – women’s 50m free; women’s 100m free

– women’s 50m free; women’s 100m free Ranomi Kromowidjojo – women’s 50m free; women’s 100m free

– women’s 50m free; women’s 100m free Arjan Knipping – men’s 400m IM

Topsport director André Cats said of the KNZB‘s roadmap, “With the publication of this manual we want to provide all talented and top swimmers from junior to senior in the Netherlands with clarity on how we deal with qualification for all tournaments in the coming years. This creates clarity and so all swimmers with ambitions know where they stand. ‘