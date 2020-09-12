Backstroker Danielle Carter Transfers to UCSB from Cal

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Backstroker Danielle Carter has committed to swim for the University of California Santa Barbara (UCSB) after leaving the women’s swimming program at Cal.

Back in January, Carter entered the NCAA transfer portal after deciding to leave the Golden Bears, stating, “I am continuing to swim and search for a better swimming and academic program that will fit me and that I can contribute to.”

During her time at Cal, Carter never raced in a meet for the Golden Bears.

Since leaving Cal, Carter has been training with her club team, Quicksilver Swimming located in San Jose, California.

TOP TIMES

50y back – 25.11

100y back – 53.51

200y back – 1:55.40

100y fly – 53.95

200y fly – 2:00.79

100y free – 50.71

200y free – 1:48.61

200y IM – 2:00.79

All of Carter’s lifetime bests in yards are from high school, where she was the 2019 CIF State Championship runner-up in the 100 back as a senior at Los Altos High School.

If she is able to replicate those times, she’ll have an immediate impact on UCSB’s roster. Her best time in the 200 backstroke would have won the event at the 2020 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championships, where UCSB’s highest finishers were 6th-place Elena England (1:59.81) and 7th-place Gillian Flath (2:00.84).

Additionally, her best 100 backstroke would’ve finished 2nd at the MPSF championship, behind Hawaii’s Karolina Hajkova, while her best time in the 100 butterfly would’ve come in 3rd at the championships.

Carter’s best times in the 100 and 200 freestyle would also put her in the position to be on several relays for UCSB, where her times in both events would’ve ranked her 4th on the team. UCSB lost reigning 200 freestyle conference champion Emily Boggess and Emily Ward to graduation, who were on both of those relays during the championship.

Last season, UCSB finished 2nd at the MPSF Championship, finishing about 30 points behind Hawaii. When she arrives, Carter will join Reagan Nibarger, Cameron Collins, Hannah Joseph, and Paige Gambetta in the Gauchos’ class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected]

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.