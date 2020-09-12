California Sprinter Destany Lewis Verbally Commits to Florida State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Destany Lewis from Grand Terrace, California has made a verbal commitment to Florida State University for 2021-22. She wrote on social media:

“In case you didn’t NOLE, I committed!! I am absolutely stoked to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Florida State University! I would like to thank my friends, family, coaches, and teammates for their endless support, and God for leading me to the school of my dreams! I am so extremely blessed to be apart of the Seminole family! 💛 #canigetagonoles #unconquered”

Lewis is a senior at Grand Terrace High School which competes in Division IV (smallest schools) of CIF’s Southern Section. While the season was canceled her junior year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lewis competed at the Section Championships as a sophomore in 2019. There, she was runner-up in the 50 free (23.78) and took 3rd in the 100 free (53.31). She led off the consolation final-winning 200 medley relay with the fastest backstroke leadoff split from both finals (26.97). Her leadoff in the 200 free relay was also the fastest in the field (24.00). Her best 50/100 free and 50 back times came out of that meet.

Lewis swims club with SOCAL Aquatics Association. She had a strong summer in 2019 with PBs in the LCM 50/100 free, 50/200 back, and 50/100 fly. She competed in the 50/100 free and 100 back at Mt. Hood Futures and placed 16th in the 50 free. In March 2020 she swam the same events at Carlsbad Sectionals

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.61

100 free – 52.74

50 back – 26.97

100 back – 59.65

200 back – 2:11.92

100 fly – 59.80

Lewis will join Alexandra Dicks, Brooke Arnold, Ella Dyjak, Jenny Bird, Madeline Huggins, Rachel Moran, and Sydney Boals in the Seminoles’ class of 2025. FSU had 11 women on last year’s roster who went 23.6 or better in the 50 free. Lewis will overlap with Kertu Ly Alnek, Tania Quaglieri, Hannah Womer, Lauren Hew, Lizzie Harris, Madeleine McDonald, and Aryanna Fernandes.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.