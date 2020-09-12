University of Utah Receives Verbal from Winter Juniors Qualifier Haily Payne

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Haily Payne of Wenatchee, WA has announced her decision to swim at the University of Utah beginning in the fall of 2021. The butterfly specialist attends Wenatchee High School and swims club at Velocity Swimming.

Payne is a rising senior at Wenatchee High School. In October, she competed at the 2019 Girl’s Districts meet in Moses Lake, WA, taking home 4 gold medals. She won the 100 back and 100 fly, and she participated on her team’s 200 medley and 400 free relays, which both took first place.

Her Districts performances qualified her for the 2019 Girls State Meet 4A in mid-November. She swam the 100 fly and back, and she was on Wenatchee’s 200 medley relay. Payne finished 19th in the 100 back, and 11th in the 100 fly, earning her a spot in the B-final. She went 1.69 seconds faster in the B-final of the 100 fly, moving up to 9th place. She led off the 200 medley relay with a 50 backstroke time of 27.46. She and teammates Sophie Black, Sierra Hartley, and Rae Ann Dressel placed 4th in finals.

In the summer of 2018, Payne competed at the Futures Championships in Santa Clara. She swam the 100 and 200 fly, and the 200 IM. She finished 76th in the 200 IM and 32nd in the 200 fly. Her prelims 100 fly time of 1:03.65 placed her 13th, earning her a spot in the B-final. In finals, she improved her time by 0.17 seconds, moving up to 12th and bringing home a personal best time.

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 25.47

100 fly – 55.77

200 fly – 2:02.37

50 back – 27.01

50 breast – 30.36

100 breast – 1:05.99

Payne will become a member of Utah’s swim and dive roster beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She will join butterflier Emma Lawless as one of the team’s top swimmers. Payne’s 100 fly time would have been the team’s third-fastest behind Lawless and Emma Broome this past season. She would have been their second-fastest in the 200 fly behind Christina Pick.

Utah has already picked up verbals from the class of 2025 from Maile Andresen, Milla Ruthven, Molly Jacobson, and Norah Hay.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.