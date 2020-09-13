UCSB Scores Verbal Commitment from Futures Qualifier Jude DiStefano for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Los Angeles, California-native Jude DiStefano has announced his intention to remain in Southern California and join the University of California, Santa Barbara men’s swimming and diving team in 2021.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to UCSB! I chose it because I really enjoyed conversing with the coaches, I loved the beautiful campus, and I saw the many opportunities I have for growth. Go Gauchos!!”

DiStefano is a senior at swimming powerhouse Loyola High School, the 2019 CIF Southern Section Division 1 boys’ champions. As a sophomore at the 2019 CIFSS Division 1 Championships, he contributed to the Cubs’ team victory by placing 11th in the 500 free (4:35.77). He went on to compete at the California State Meet in the 500 and finished 24th in prelims (4:34.68). His junior year season was canceled last spring due to the pandemic.

In club swimming, DiStefano represents BLAST Sharks. He is a Futures qualifier in the 500/1650 free and 200 IM. At Carlsbad Sectionals in February, he competed in the 1000 free, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM. He came in 15th in the 1000 free and 22nd in the 400 IM and he improved his lifetime bests in the 1000 and 200 IM. Two months earlier, he notched PBs in the 200/1650 free and 200 fly at California/Nevada Sectionals. He placed 5th in the 200 free, 5th in the 500 free, 3rd in the 1000 free, 5th in the 1650 free, and 16th in the 200 IM. Last summer he updated most of his LCM times – including the 50/200/400/1500 free, 200 back, and 100 fly – at Southern California Swimming’s Summer Junior Olympics.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 15:57.60

1000 free – 9:34.55

500 free – 4:34.68

200 free – 1:41.97

400 IM – 4:02.19

200 IM – 1:54.90

DiStefano will suit up for the Gauchos in the class of 2025 with Kyle Brill. His best times would have scored at 2020 MPSF Championships in the 1650 free (10th), 500 free (B final), 200 free (C final), and 400 IM (B final). He will overlap two years with distance swimmer Kennan Hotchkiss and IMer Dominic Falcon.

