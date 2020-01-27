Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 California State 100 Back Runner-Up Danielle Carter Leaves Cal Program

Backstroker Danielle Carter has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer part of the California women’s swimming & diving program. Carter is a native of Mountain View, California, which is about an hour from Berkeley across the San Francisco Bay.

“I am continuing to swim and search for a better swimming and academic program that will fit me and that I can contribute to,” said Carter.

TOP TIMES

  • 50y back – 25.11
  • 100y back – 53.51
  • 200y back – 1:55.40
  • 100y fly – 53.95
  • 200y fly – 2:00.79
  • 100y free – 50.71
  • 200y free – 1:48.61
  • 200y IM – 2:00.79

All of Carter’s lifetime bests in yards are from high school, where she was the 2019 CIF State Championship runner-up in the 100 back as a senior at Los Alamitos High School.

Carter competed into the summer of 2019 with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, where she hit a lifetime best in the 50m back (30.43). Her most recent meet was the Speedo Junior National Championships in August of 2019.

Coming in to college, Carter was a strong backstroke addition, especially in the 200, to a Cal program that has had major success in the discipline historically. She never raced a meet with the Golden Bears, though.

Snarky

NC State?

33 minutes ago
DravenOP

With their backstroke group, don’t think she would be contributing like she wants to.

5 minutes ago
Gene

UCLA would look good on her!

22 minutes ago

About Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon

Karl Ortegon studied sociology at Wesleyan University in Middletown, CT, graduating in May of 2018. He began swimming on a club team in first grade and swam four years for Wesleyan.

