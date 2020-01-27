2019 California State 100 Back Runner-Up Danielle Carter Leaves Cal Program

Backstroker Danielle Carter has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is no longer part of the California women’s swimming & diving program. Carter is a native of Mountain View, California, which is about an hour from Berkeley across the San Francisco Bay.

“I am continuing to swim and search for a better swimming and academic program that will fit me and that I can contribute to,” said Carter.

TOP TIMES

50y back – 25.11

100y back – 53.51

200y back – 1:55.40

100y fly – 53.95

200y fly – 2:00.79

100y free – 50.71

200y free – 1:48.61

200y IM – 2:00.79

All of Carter’s lifetime bests in yards are from high school, where she was the 2019 CIF State Championship runner-up in the 100 back as a senior at Los Alamitos High School.

Carter competed into the summer of 2019 with Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics, where she hit a lifetime best in the 50m back (30.43). Her most recent meet was the Speedo Junior National Championships in August of 2019.

Coming in to college, Carter was a strong backstroke addition, especially in the 200, to a Cal program that has had major success in the discipline historically. She never raced a meet with the Golden Bears, though.