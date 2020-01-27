NCAP Eying New Pool In Virginia, But $6.4 Million Price Tag Is Sticking Point

Nation’s Capital Swim Club is looking into constructing a new aquatics facility in Vint Hill, Virginia, though the current proposed $6.4 million price tag is the current hurdle.

NCAP owner and CEO Tom Ugast told FaquierNow.com that the mega-club is hoping to build a facility at Vint Hill. That outlet reported that the facility could cost about $6.4 million. Ugast told SwimSwam, though, that at this point in the process, the project would be unworkable at that price.

“At that price tag, it isn’t gonna happen,” Ugast said.

“In the swimming environment, you can not pay that debt load back. It’s got to be a lot lower.”

The club is currently working with architects and general contractors, trying to lower the cost of the facility into a range that the club could eventually pay off through their regular dues and support. FaquierNow reports that the current proposal would feature a 12-lane, 25-yard pool for training that would cost about $4.4 million. A smaller, three-lane, 25-yard pool would cost about $2 million on top of that.

Those figures do include the cost of real estate. NCAP is targeting a site in Vint Hill, with a current contract to buy the 3.2-acre plot of land for $610,000. Vint Hill is just west of Washington D.C., across the Virginia border.

Building its own facility would allow NCAP more flexibility, Ugast said. The multi-site club currently rents time at all three of its training bases, and has to schedule around pool availability.