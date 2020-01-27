Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2020

Top programs in the SEC and Pac-12 will battle it out for conference supremacy this week, the last true busy weekend of duals before the postseason begins.

Here are a few of the top meets to watch:

  • In the SEC, the #4/#17 Tennessee Volunteers host the #12/#8 Florida Gators in a preview of next month’s SEC Championships.
  • Meanwhile in the Pac-12, the #7 USC Trojan women will host the #1 Cal Bears and then #2 Stanford Cardinal on consecutive days Friday and Saturday.
  • In the Big Ten, the Purdue Boilermakers host a triangular with the Minnesota Gophers and Northwestern Wildcats.
  • And the Ivy League has its premier regular-season meet: the Harvard Crimson, Yale Bulldogs, and Princeton Tigers clash at the annual HYP meet at Princeton Friday and Saturday.
  • There are a couple of cross-conference matchups to watch as well: #14/#5 Indiana heads to #15/#10 Louisville for a battle with the Cardinals. And #19/#13 Arizona State will host #8/#1 Texas.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.

Meet Date Men Women
West Virginia vs Villanova 1/30 x x
Louisville vs Indiana 1/31 x x
Michigan vs Michigan State 1/31 x x
Arizona State vs Texas 1/31 x x
USC vs Cal 1/31 x
BYU vs Utah – Diving 1/31 x x
SMU vs Texas A&M 1/31 x
Cincinatti vs Kentucky 1/31 x x
Marshall vs. Ohio 1/31 x
Texas A&M vs SMU 1/31 x x
Kentucky vs Cincinnatti 1/31 x x
Missouri vs Southern Illinois 1/31 x x
Penn State vs Villanova 1/31 x
IUPUI vs Xavier 1/31 x x
Columbia vs. Navy 1/31 x
Incarnate Word vs Trinity 1/31 x x
Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Wisconsin-Stevens 1/31 x x
Nevada vs New Mexico 1/31
UCLA vs Stanford 1/31 x
Iowa State vs North Texas, UNI 1/31-2/1 x
Purdue vs Minnesota, Northwestern 1/31-2/1 x x
Rutgers vs Nebraska 1/31-2/1 x
Houston vs LSU, Rice, Tulane 1/31-2/1 x
Georgetown vs Seton Hall, Providence 1/31-2/1 x x
HYP Meet (Harvard/Princeton/Yale) 1/31-2/1 x x
Colorado State vs Air Force – Diving Only 1/31-2/1 x
Minnesota Challenge 1/31-2/1 x x
Northern Arizona Diving Invite 1/31-2/2 x
Duke vs UNC 2/1 x x
Georgia Tech vs SCAD, Georgia Southern 2/1 x x
Virginia Tech vs NC State 2/1 x x
Notre Dame vs Ball State, Michigan State, Indiana State, Valparaiso 2/1 x x
Pitt vs Ohio State 2/1 x x
Kansas vs Arkansas 2/1 x
George Washington vs West Virginia 2/1 x x
UIC Diving Invite 2/1 x
UCLA vs Cal 2/1 x
USC vs Stanford 2/1 x
BYU vs Utah 2/1 x x
Boise State vs Washington State 2/1 x
Davidson vs. Gardner-Webb 2/1 x x
Duquesne vs. Akron 2/1 x
Duquesne vs. Buffalo, Akron 2/1 x
Fordham vs UMass 2/1 x x
Mason Invitational 2/1 x x
St Louis vs UMSL 2/1 x x
St Bonaventure vs Niagra 2/1 x x
Husky Invite 2/1 x x
FIU vs. FAU 2/1 x
Marshall vs. James Madison 2/1 x
Tennessee vs Florida 2/1 x x
Georgia vs Emory 2/1 x x
Little Rock vs Vanderbilt, Ouachita 2/1 x
Villanova Sprint Fest 2/1 x
Miami (OH) vs Xavier 2/1 x x
Columbia vs. Dartmouth 2/1 x x
Navy Invite 2/1 x x
Army vs Boston 2/1 x x
Loyola vs Mount St. Mary’s 2/1 x x
Florida Atlantic vs Florida International 2/1 x
Cleveland State vs Kenyon 2/1 x x
Penn vs West Chester 2/1 x x
Fairfield vs Manhattan 2/1 x x
Siena vs St Francis U 2/1 x
SIU Carbondale vs Evansville 2/1 x x
UC Davis vs Pacific 2/1 x
Indiana State vs Valparaiso 2/1 x
Fresno State vs San Jose State 2/1 x
Central Connecticut vs LIU 2/1 x
EIU vs. Western Illinois, Butler 2/1 x x
Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara 2/1 x x
Air Force vs Denver 2/1 x x
Eastern Michigan vs Albion 2/1 x
California Baptist vs UC San Diego 2/1 x x
Grand Canyon vs UNLV 2/1 x x
Seattle vs Idaho 2/1 x
Colorado Sprint Champs 2/1 x x
Lumberjack Diving Invite 2/1-2/2 x
Badger Red/White meet (Wisconsin) 2/2 x x
Howard vs NJIT 2/2 x
Howard vs Siena 2/2 x
St Francis College vs Sacred Heart 2/2 x
US Merchant Marine Academy vs St Francis 2/2 x
Central Connecticut vs Rhode Island 2/2 x

