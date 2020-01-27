College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2020

Top programs in the SEC and Pac-12 will battle it out for conference supremacy this week, the last true busy weekend of duals before the postseason begins.

Here are a few of the top meets to watch:

In the SEC, the #4/#17 Tennessee Volunteers host the #12/#8 Florida Gators in a preview of next month’s SEC Championships.

host the #12/#8 in a preview of next month’s SEC Championships. Meanwhile in the Pac-12, the #7 USC Trojan women will host the #1 Cal Bears and then #2 Stanford Cardinal on consecutive days Friday and Saturday.

women will host the #1 and then #2 on consecutive days Friday and Saturday. In the Big Ten, the Purdue Boilermakers host a triangular with the Minnesota Gophers and Northwestern Wildcats.

host a triangular with the and And the Ivy League has its premier regular-season meet: the Harvard Crimson, Yale Bulldogs, and Princeton Tigers clash at the annual HYP meet at Princeton Friday and Saturday.

and clash at the annual HYP meet at Princeton Friday and Saturday. There are a couple of cross-conference matchups to watch as well: #14/#5 Indiana heads to #15/#10 Louisville for a battle with the Cardinals. And #19/#13 Arizona State will host #8/#1 Texas.

Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.