College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 27 – Feb. 2, 2020

Top programs in the SEC and Pac-12 will battle it out for conference supremacy this week, the last true busy weekend of duals before the postseason begins.
Here are a few of the top meets to watch:
- In the SEC, the #4/#17 Tennessee Volunteers host the #12/#8 Florida Gators in a preview of next month’s SEC Championships.
- Meanwhile in the Pac-12, the #7 USC Trojan women will host the #1 Cal Bears and then #2 Stanford Cardinal on consecutive days Friday and Saturday.
- In the Big Ten, the Purdue Boilermakers host a triangular with the Minnesota Gophers and Northwestern Wildcats.
- And the Ivy League has its premier regular-season meet: the Harvard Crimson, Yale Bulldogs, and Princeton Tigers clash at the annual HYP meet at Princeton Friday and Saturday.
- There are a couple of cross-conference matchups to watch as well: #14/#5 Indiana heads to #15/#10 Louisville for a battle with the Cardinals. And #19/#13 Arizona State will host #8/#1 Texas.
Below is a list of the D1 meets we’ll be covering at SwimSwam this week. If we missed any, please leave them in the comments and we’ll get them added.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|West Virginia vs Villanova
|1/30
|x
|x
|Louisville vs Indiana
|1/31
|x
|x
|Michigan vs Michigan State
|1/31
|x
|x
|Arizona State vs Texas
|1/31
|x
|x
|USC vs Cal
|1/31
|x
|BYU vs Utah – Diving
|1/31
|x
|x
|SMU vs Texas A&M
|1/31
|x
|Cincinatti vs Kentucky
|1/31
|x
|x
|Marshall vs. Ohio
|1/31
|x
|Texas A&M vs SMU
|1/31
|x
|x
|Kentucky vs Cincinnatti
|1/31
|x
|x
|Missouri vs Southern Illinois
|1/31
|x
|x
|Penn State vs Villanova
|1/31
|x
|IUPUI vs Xavier
|1/31
|x
|x
|Columbia vs. Navy
|1/31
|x
|Incarnate Word vs Trinity
|1/31
|x
|x
|Wisconsin-Milwaukee vs Wisconsin-Stevens
|1/31
|x
|x
|Nevada vs New Mexico
|1/31
|UCLA vs Stanford
|1/31
|x
|Iowa State vs North Texas, UNI
|1/31-2/1
|x
|Purdue vs Minnesota, Northwestern
|1/31-2/1
|x
|x
|Rutgers vs Nebraska
|1/31-2/1
|x
|Houston vs LSU, Rice, Tulane
|1/31-2/1
|x
|Georgetown vs Seton Hall, Providence
|1/31-2/1
|x
|x
|HYP Meet (Harvard/Princeton/Yale)
|1/31-2/1
|x
|x
|Colorado State vs Air Force – Diving Only
|1/31-2/1
|x
|Minnesota Challenge
|1/31-2/1
|x
|x
|Northern Arizona Diving Invite
|1/31-2/2
|x
|Duke vs UNC
|2/1
|x
|x
|Georgia Tech vs SCAD, Georgia Southern
|2/1
|x
|x
|Virginia Tech vs NC State
|2/1
|x
|x
|Notre Dame vs Ball State, Michigan State, Indiana State, Valparaiso
|2/1
|x
|x
|Pitt vs Ohio State
|2/1
|x
|x
|Kansas vs Arkansas
|2/1
|x
|George Washington vs West Virginia
|2/1
|x
|x
|UIC Diving Invite
|2/1
|x
|UCLA vs Cal
|2/1
|x
|USC vs Stanford
|2/1
|x
|BYU vs Utah
|2/1
|x
|x
|Boise State vs Washington State
|2/1
|x
|Davidson vs. Gardner-Webb
|2/1
|x
|x
|Duquesne vs. Akron
|2/1
|x
|Duquesne vs. Buffalo, Akron
|2/1
|x
|Fordham vs UMass
|2/1
|x
|x
|Mason Invitational
|2/1
|x
|x
|St Louis vs UMSL
|2/1
|x
|x
|St Bonaventure vs Niagra
|2/1
|x
|x
|Husky Invite
|2/1
|x
|x
|FIU vs. FAU
|2/1
|x
|Marshall vs. James Madison
|2/1
|x
|Tennessee vs Florida
|2/1
|x
|x
|Georgia vs Emory
|2/1
|x
|x
|Little Rock vs Vanderbilt, Ouachita
|2/1
|x
|Villanova Sprint Fest
|2/1
|x
|Miami (OH) vs Xavier
|2/1
|x
|x
|Columbia vs. Dartmouth
|2/1
|x
|x
|Navy Invite
|2/1
|x
|x
|Army vs Boston
|2/1
|x
|x
|Loyola vs Mount St. Mary’s
|2/1
|x
|x
|Florida Atlantic vs Florida International
|2/1
|x
|Cleveland State vs Kenyon
|2/1
|x
|x
|Penn vs West Chester
|2/1
|x
|x
|Fairfield vs Manhattan
|2/1
|x
|x
|Siena vs St Francis U
|2/1
|x
|SIU Carbondale vs Evansville
|2/1
|x
|x
|UC Davis vs Pacific
|2/1
|x
|Indiana State vs Valparaiso
|2/1
|x
|Fresno State vs San Jose State
|2/1
|x
|Central Connecticut vs LIU
|2/1
|x
|EIU vs. Western Illinois, Butler
|2/1
|x
|x
|Cal Poly vs UC Santa Barbara
|2/1
|x
|x
|Air Force vs Denver
|2/1
|x
|x
|Eastern Michigan vs Albion
|2/1
|x
|California Baptist vs UC San Diego
|2/1
|x
|x
|Grand Canyon vs UNLV
|2/1
|x
|x
|Seattle vs Idaho
|2/1
|x
|Colorado Sprint Champs
|2/1
|x
|x
|Lumberjack Diving Invite
|2/1-2/2
|x
|Badger Red/White meet (Wisconsin)
|2/2
|x
|x
|Howard vs NJIT
|2/2
|x
|Howard vs Siena
|2/2
|x
|St Francis College vs Sacred Heart
|2/2
|x
|US Merchant Marine Academy vs St Francis
|2/2
|x
|Central Connecticut vs Rhode Island
|2/2
|x
