Watch: Australian OW Champions Talk About Their Races, Prep for Tokyo (Video)

2020 AUSTRALIAN OPEN WATER SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Australian Open Water Swimming Championships were held over the past 3 days, featuring the men’s and women’s 5K and 10K, as well as a time trial of the 5K on the final day. We’ve posted videos of interviews with some of the champions from this weekend on our YouTube channel. You can find those 3 interviews below:

Nick Sloman and Kareena Lee defend 10K Titles, say they are using this meet as prepartion for Tokyo

Nick Sloman and Kareena Lee each defended their Australian national titles in the men’ and women’s 10K respectively. Lee won her 2nd straight title, while Sloman picked up his 3rd consecutive. In this video they discuss using this race training for this Summer, and how great it is to get to race so much talent right at home in Australia. Sloman and Lee are teammates at Noosa club in Queensland.

While Slomand and Lee were the men’s and women’s 10K Australian Champions, they were 3rd and 2nd respectively overall. In the men’s 10K, Ferry Weertman of the Netherlands won the race, while American Jordan Wilimovsky was 2nd. Haley Anderson, also an American, was the overall winner of the women’s 10K.

Sloman and Lee also victorious in 5K time trials

Nick Sloman and Kareena Lee each sat out of Sunday’s 5K races after competing in the 10K on Saturday. Both swimmers opted to swim in Monday’s 5K time trials, and each emerged victoriously from those races.

Ferry Weertman and Madeleine Gough talk aggressive race strategy in 5K

The Netherlands’ Ferry Weertman and Aussie Madeleine Gough won the men’s and women’s 5K respectively. In his interview, Weertman discusses wanting to come race in Australia for a little bit nicer weather than he can get up in the Netherlands. He also talks about taking the race out hard, and what was going through his mind. Gough has had recent success in the pool, finishing 5th in the women’s 1500 at last Summer’s World Championships. She dominated the women’s 5K, establishing a lead and building on it through the race.