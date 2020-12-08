Miami (FL) Secures Commitment from Brazil’s Giulia Carvalho for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Giulia Carvalho from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, has committed to swim at the University of Miami in the class of 2025.

“Joining the Swimming Team at the University of Miami is a dream coming true! I can’t wait for the Fall 2021 and to start this promising journey! Go Canes!”

Carvalho is a senior at Centro Educacional Rogedo from which she will graduate in December. She will head to Coral Gables in the fall of 2021 with fellow commits Ariana Brattoli, Camille Weiss, Emily Grasso, Jacey Hinton, Kaitlyn Bitting, and Lucy Miller.

Carvalho swims for Minas Tênis Clube and specializes in fly, breast, and IM. She picked up a number of best times (200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM) last November at the 2019 Troféu Julio De Lamare (Brazilian Summer Junior Championships), contributing to Minas Tênis Clube’s team title. At the 2020 Campeonato Metropolitano de Natação in March, she updated her PBs in the 100/200 fly.

Best times in LCM (converted to SCY):

100 fly – 1:02.63 (55.16)

200 fly – 2:23.30 (2:06.57)

200 breast – 2:34.22 (2:15.33)

200 IM – 2:21.67 (2:04.74)

Best times in SCM (converted to SCY):

100 fly – 1:00.9 (54.86)

100 breast – 1:10.6 (1:03.60)

Carvalho will join a breast/IM group led by current freshman Emma Sundstrand, who has already been 1:00/2:02 this season. She will also train with sophomore Andrea Todorovic (1:05/2:02 in breast/IM) and butterflyers, freshman Savannah Barr (54.3 so far) and sophomore Isabel Traba (55.8 fly, 2:05 IM).

“I chose the University of Miami because it has everything I ever wanted. A very competitive swimming team, a first-class Coaching Staff, and an excellent academic level. I can’t wait to meet my teammates and start swimming!”

