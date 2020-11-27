Miami Hurricanes Hit the Northeast Again with Pledge from PA’s Kaitlyn Bitting

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Wilson High School senior Kaitlyn Bitting has verbally committed to swim at the University of Miami. Bitting trains with the Lancaster Aquatic Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Miami! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their endless support. Can’t wait to be a Cane!

Bitting finished 23rd in the 100 fly and 15th in the 100 breaststroke at an abbreviated Pennsylvania AAA (large schools) State Championship meet in the spring. Her 1:05.12 in the 100 breaststroke qualified her for the B-final, but that prelims session was eventually accepted as a timed final after the meet’s last session was canceled by the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic.

On this side of national quarantines that canceled that state meet and other events, Bitting has swum several events, though hasn’t yet been back on any best times.

Bitting made a big breakthrough in her sophomore year of high school, kicking off the season with personal bests in her first 4 swims in the 100 yard fly.

Yards Progressions:

Freshman Sophomore Junior 100 fly 1:00.22 56.45 57.52 200 fly 2:08.75 2:05.01 2:04.55 100 breast 1:07.19 1:05.76 1:05.12 200 IM 2:09.04 2:06.43 2:08.18 400 IM 4:34.32 4:27.63 4:32.55

Bitting has hit qualifying standards for the 2019 Futures Championships in both the 100 fly and 200 IM.

Last season, the Miami women finished 11th out of 12 teams at the ACC Conference Championship meet. The team’s best performer at that meet was sophomore Zorry Mason, who has similar specialties to Bitting – she finished 12th in the 200 IM (1:59.22), 11th in the 100 breast (1:01.03), and 17th in the 200 breast (2:12.4) for 40 individual points. That made her one of only 2 Hurricane swimmers to score individually at the ACC Championships, along with 3 divers.

She joins a class of 2021 for the Hurricanes that is heavy on swimmers from the Northeastern US. Five of the six swimmers who have announced their pledges so far are from that region of the country. Bitting and Camille Weiss are from Pennsylvania, Emily Grasso and Ariana Brattoli are from New York, and Jacey Hinton is from Massachusetts. The lone exception is Lucy Miller, who is from Delray Beach, Florida, about an hour up the coast from the University of Miami.

This continues a trend of casting a wide recruiting net for head coach Andy Kershaw. Only 4 of the 24 athletes on the team’s 2020-2021 roster are native Floridians, and the team counts 8 internationals from 8 different countries on its roster as well.

